Kuwait Crown Prince Receptions

9/16/2024 7:21:39 AM
KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) - His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Monday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Crown Prince also received First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
