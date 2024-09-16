Match Group & Uber Team Up With 'It's On Us' To Empower College Students To Date Safely

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Guide Offers Expert Safety Tips for Chatting with Matches, Meeting IRL, or Catching a Ride

Match Group, the parent company of Tinder and Hinge, is teaming up with Uber and It's On Us, the largest US nonprofit program in the U.S. dedicated to college sexual assault prevention, to empower millions of students across 2,000+ colleges and universities nationwide with information on how to navigate the dating scene safely.

Together, they've created a new guide in consultation with campus safety experts that highlights ways to date smarter and safer on- and off-campus. The guide also highlights ways to leverage app-specific tools like Verification and Reporting on Tinder and Hinge, and how to Check Your Ride before getting into an Uber.

"College is a time for new experiences and connections, and dating apps often play a big role in that journey," said Tasha Menaker, Senior Director of Social Impact at Match Group. "At Match Group, our priority is making sure that these connections are not only exciting but also safe for everyone involved. We're proud to partner with Uber and It's On Us to provide students with the knowledge they need to date confidently and securely."

The goal is to arm students with the knowledge and tools they need to stay safe and have the most positive dating experiences possible - whether they're chatting with matches, meeting in person, or catching a ride. New and returning students can snag these guides from a local 'It's On Us' chapter, through a campus ambassador, or online. Additional materials will be distributed throughout the school year.

"At It's On Us, our priority is to ensure that all students are able to pursue an education that is free from sexual violence," said Tracey Vitchers, Executive Director of It's On Us . "For many young students, college is the first time they will use dating apps or rideshare to connect with potential romantic partners. It's critical that students are provided with the knowledge and resources that will help them safely and respectfully navigate their dating experiences from online, to in real life."

"At Uber, safety is at the core of everything that we do, which is why we've developed in-app safety features like Share My Trip, Safety Preferences and Pin Verification, to give riders additional peace of mind when they are on a trip," said Emilie Boman, Director of Safety Public Policy at Uber. "Understanding that students have places to go, and people to meet, we've partnered with Match Group and It's On Us, to provide them with essential tips and information, empowering them to feel secure wherever they travel."

This partnership is the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at reaching college students. In 2020, Tinder partnered with 'It's On Us'

to launch the first-ever national tour providing sexual assault prevention training for college students, by college students. Tinder also recently rolled out Share My Date , a feature that allows users to share their date plans-including location, date, time, and a photo of their match-directly with friends and loved ones from within the app up to 30 days in advance. Match Group, Uber, and 'It's On Us' remain committed to helping campuses foster a culture of safety and respect in every interaction, both online and off.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH ), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, PairsTM, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, BLK®, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 42 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About It's On Us

It's On Us is building the movement to combat campus sexual assault by engaging all students, including young men, through grassroots organizing, prevention education programs, and large-scale culture change campaigns. Founded as an initiative of the Obama-Biden White House, It's On Us has grown into the nation's largest student organizing program dedicated to college sexual assault prevention, activating students on hundreds of campuses through awareness and education programs. It's On Us is committed to shifting the culture around campus sexual assault through partnerships with media and brands that engage with millions of college students every day. It's On Us is an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Learn more here .

Safe Dating Tips From Dating Apps to Meeting In Person

Be So For Real: Use real, recent photos. Be honest in your profile about what you're looking for and who you are. No one wants to hang with a catfish unless it's at a lake. On dating apps, users can get photo verified to help show other users that they are who they claim to be.

Slide into DMs right: Got a match? Cool, but don't be cringe. A cheesy line is fine to break the ice, but keep it chill and respectful. Show your personality.

For your eyes only 👀: If your DMs get spicy, keep it private. Sharing someone's intimate photos with friends or in group chats is a no-go.

Don't assume the worst 🔮: If your match goes silent, don't panic. They might be busy. Give them space before deciding you've been ghosted.

From app to IRL: Before meeting up, make sure you verify your account and we encourage you to match with others who have a verified account. Video chat, phone call, or check their social media to see if the vibe matches. If something feels off at any point, cancel the date.

Plan your ride: Before leaving home, know how you plan to get to and from your date. When using rideshare options, make sure you check your ride details like license plate, car make, and driver photo before getting in the car.

Coffee, Drinks or Dinner?: Finding a place on campus for a first date can be tough. Your match wants to avoid popular spots to prevent run-ins with friends, but you don't feel comfortable heading over to their place. Respect each other's boundaries by picking a venue you both feel good about.

Need a getaway driver?: If you feel unsafe or simply don't hit it off with your match, it's okay to leave. You can ask a friend to call you a ride. When taking an app-based ride, be sure to check your ride before getting in the car and share your trip details with friends.

Say nope to jerks and report 'em : If someone doesn't pass the vibe check and makes you uncomfortable or unsafe, report them back to the app.

Take the next step: If your date went well and you're ready to take it to the next level, talk it out first. Know what you both want, and remember, you can change your mind anytime.

Ready to delete the app?: Before you do, make sure your match is on the same page about committing. If they're not, it's cool.

