Waverbed Unveils The Wavermat: A Revolutionary Touchfree Gravity Wave Treatment For Spas, Hotels, And Wellness Retreats

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WaverBed, a leader and pioneer in touchfree gravity wave innovation, proudly introduces the WaverMat , a groundbreaking wellness designed specifically for spas, hotels, and retreats. This cutting-edge technology delivers an intriguing and captivating guest experience while offering significant profitability and operational efficiency for spas.

A New Category of Treatment for Body, Mind and Soul

Since 2002, WaverBed's patented gravity wave technology has been trusted by thousands of users worldwide.

The WaverMat introduces a new wellness category, creating a sensation of weightlessness that energizes, resets and detoxifies the body. Expertly crafted to rejuvenate the body, mind, and facial appearance, its effects are instant and cumulative, lasting 8-10 hours. The WaverMat is an ideal complement to traditional spa services, providing guests with a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience of synergistic ethereal music and gravity waves that drive repeat visits and satisfaction.

Since 2002, WaverBed's patented gravity wave technology has been trusted by thousands of users worldwide. Gilbert Bouchard , President of NeuroSpa Global and Founder of Waverlabs, explained the mission behind its development: "In today's world, we're constantly exposed to disruptive frequencies and environmental stressors that affect the nervous system, leading to anxiety, stress, muscle tension, and sleep issues."

In simple terms, WaverBed's technology aims to address this issue by using controlled frequencies that resonate with the body's 65% natural water content. The treatment operates on the principle that by introducing specific frequencies-ranging from 18 to 32 Hz-the body's internal environment can be harmonized. These frequencies are within the range of the Schumann resonance, which is the natural frequency of the Earth's electromagnetic field.

"After two decades of research and testing, we've developed a solution that restores the body's natural balance and promotes healing with the push of a button," adds Bouchard."

A Flexible and Profitable Solution for Spas

WaverMat offers spa owners a highly profitable and flexible option, whether as a standalone treatment or an add-on to existing services. Spas can generate significant revenue for a low monthly investment, with treatments priced at $125 per session. The automated, contactless nature of the WaverMat frees staff to focus on personalized guest care, enhancing operational efficiency without increasing labor costs.

The ultra-thin WaverMat, just 1.5 inches thick, is crafted from durable European 40-40 foam, providing maximum comfort during treatments. Custom-made to fit spa table dimensions, it seamlessly integrates into any luxurious setting without requiring additional space. With its simple unroll-and-plug setup, WaverMat is ready to deliver unmatched relaxation instantly, making it a practical solution for even the busiest spas.

The benefits extend beyond immediate revenue. Mark Baird , CEO of Waverlabs, emphasized WaverMat's potential: "By investing in WaverBed, spa owners can improve guest wellness and unlock new revenue streams. We're working with select hotels to feature WaverBed in guest rooms and offer WaverMat therapy in their spas. Stay tuned for exciting updates in sleep tourism."

Proven Industry Results and Future Growth Opportunities

The potential of WaverMat is supported by powerful industry data:



Hotels with advanced spa amenities report a 15% higher occupancy rate.

Wellness tourists spend over $500 per day on activities like spa treatments.

Automated spa services can reduce operational costs by up to 40%. 90% of guests prefer hotels with cutting-edge wellness options.

With these trends driving growth in the wellness industry, WaverMat enables spa owners to capitalize on the increasing demand for high-tech, science-backed wellness treatments. Additionally, WaverMat sessions can lead to retail sales of its at-home version, the WaverBed , creating even more revenue opportunities.

WaverMat represents a revolutionary addition to the spa and wellness industry, offering spa owners a unique opportunity to enhance guest experiences, increase revenue, and streamline operations. With its custom design, automated features, and seamless integration, WaverMat is poised to become an essential offering for forward-thinking spas, hotels, and wellness retreats.

For more information on WaverMat and how it can transform your spa or hotel, please contact us at 1-855-538-4880 or visit

waverbed/wavermat .

About WaverBed

WaverBed is a groundbreaking leader in touchfree gravity wave treatments, driving innovation in the wellness industry with advanced, science-backed solutions. Since 2002, WaverBed has been pioneering patented solutions that harness gravity waves to enhance a deep meditative state to promote the body's natural ability to heal and rejuvenate. Known for creating immersive products like the WaverMat for wellness and WaverBed for sleep quality, the company delivers state-of-the-art, multi-sensory experiences tailored for spas, hotels, and wellness retreats worldwide. Committed to transforming the industry, WaverBed empowers businesses to enhance guest experiences while boosting profitability and operational efficiency.

For more information, visit

waverbed or contact us at 1-855-538-4880.

Media Contact:

For general media inquiries:

WaverBed or WaverMat: Mark Baird, CEO of Waverlabs / [email protected] / 913-530-9556

For inquiries related to science & technology:

Gilbert Bouchard , Founder of Waverlabs / [email protected] / 1-855-538-4880 extension 101

SOURCE WaverBed

