Bio-Path Holdings Announces Publication In Biomedicines

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® liposomal delivery and antisense to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced a publication highlighting the therapeutic potential of BP1003 in a variety of cancer types in the peer-reviewed journal, Biomedicines.

The article , titled“BP1003 Decreases STAT3 Expression and Its Pro-Tumorigenic Functions in Solid Tumors and the Tumor Microenvironment,” describes the broad anti-tumor effect of BP1003 in numerous preclinical solid tumor models including breast, ovarian, and pancreatic cancer. BP1003 is a neutral liposome incorporated with a nuclease resistant P-ethoxy antisense oligodeoxynucleotide targeting the STAT3 mRNA and its unique design enhances stability, cellular uptake, and target affinity.

The article was authored by Maria Gagliardi, Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist, Michael Roberts, Director of Manufacturing Planning & Engineering, and Ana Tari Ashizawa, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Research, Development and Clinical Design at Bio-Path Holdings. The article's co-authors included investigators from Thomas Jefferson University and University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“Overexpression and aberrant activation of STAT3 contributes to tumorigenesis, drug resistance, and tumor-immune evasion, making it a probable cancer therapeutic target. Consequently, we believe BP1003 has the potential to enhance the efficacy of current standard of care chemotherapies in a broad range of difficult to treat cancers,” said Dr. Tari Ashizawa.

About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize®, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous infusion. Bio-Path's lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001, targeting the Grb2 protein), is in a Phase 2 study for blood cancers, and BP1001-A, a drug product modification of prexigebersen, is in a Phase 1/1b study for solid tumors. The Company's second product, BP1002, which targets the Bcl-2 protein, is being evaluated for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors, including lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia. In addition, an IND application is expected to be filed for BP1003, a novel liposome-incorporated STAT3 antisense oligodeoxynucleotide developed by Bio-Path as a specific inhibitor of STAT3.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and accordingly are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including Bio-Path's ability to raise needed additional capital on a timely basis in order for it to continue its operations, have success in the clinical development of its technologies, the timing of enrollment and release of data in such clinical studies, the accuracy of such data, limited patient populations of early stage clinical studies and the possibility that results from later stage clinical trials with much larger patient populations may not be consistent with earlier stage clinical trials, the maintenance of intellectual property rights, that patents relating to existing or future patent applications will be issued or that any issued patents will provide meaningful protection of our drug candidates, the impact, risks and uncertainties related to global pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and actions taken by governmental authorities or others in connection therewith, and such other risks which are identified in Bio-Path's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports that Bio-Path files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on request from Bio-Path Holdings or at Bio-Path disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

