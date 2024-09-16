General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee For Canada & National Maintenance Council For Canada Opens Bursary Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KITCHENER, Ontario, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The General Presidents' Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC) announce today that their 2024 bursary applications are open. The GPMC | NMC offers bursaries totaling $50,000 to assist members of Canada's Building Trade Unions children with the cost of their post-secondary education. A total of 25 bursaries will be allocated across Canada, including 15 bursaries for Western Canada and 10 for Eastern Canada.



“The GPMC | NMC understands that bursaries make a positive and lasting impact on students today and in the future. We recognize the importance of providing the next generation of leaders in our communities the education and skills required for success”, said Brett McKenzie, GPMC | NMC Executive Director.

To qualify, applicants must be attending a post-secondary academic institution on a full-time basis. Their parents must be a member of one of Canada's Construction and Building Trades Unions where their local union has within its jurisdiction a General Presidents' Maintenance Agreement (GPMA) and/or National Maintenance Agreement (NMA). The GPMC | NMC has been a leader in unionized maintenance since 1952.

Deadline for submissions is November 30, 2024. All prospective applicants can apply via a video or written submission on the GPMC | NMC website: gpmccanada.com/edu-giving

About General Presidents' Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC):

The General Presidents' Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC) is an alliance of International Building Trades Unions that has negotiated and administered labour agreements for maintenance work at industrial plants across Canada since 1952. The agreements enable the unionized maintenance industry to employ up to 13 different construction trades under a single set of terms and conditions. The GPMC | NMC, in cooperation with contractors and project owners provides stable, long-term agreements for routine industrial maintenance and short-term agreements for plant shutdowns and intermittent maintenance.

The GPMC | NMC administers collective agreements in eight out of the ten Canadian provinces and in key industrial sectors including oil sands extraction, oil refining, petrochemicals, mining, electricity generation, pulp and paper, natural gas processing, steel production, and consumer product production. The GPMC I NMC is your trusted maintenance experts. More information:

