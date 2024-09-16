Allianz Asia Pacific's Agency Force Embarks On Allianz Pinnacle Excellence Program With INSEAD

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



As part Allianz's Pinnacle Excellence Program, Allianz Asia Pacific has partnered with INSEAD to professionalise and equip its Life and agency force to deliver the best solutions and meet the evolving demands of its customers This program underpins Allianz's commitment to driving sustainable growth through quality recruitment and attracting the right talent to the organisation

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2024 - Building on its launch last year, the Allianz Pinnacle Excellence Program continues its transformative journey in collaboration with INSEAD, one of the world's top business schools. This initiative empowers Allianz's agency force by delivering a world-class certification program - setting a new industry benchmark for excellence.The selection process for the program was highly competitive, with over 200 top-performing agents from seven markets across Asia chosen based on rigorous performance criteria. The cohort comprises a diverse mix of new and seasoned agency leaders and agents, with the program co-designed and tailored to meet the unique needs of each segment within the agency force.Structured around four core modules - Communications, Customer Psychology, Leadership, and Entrepreneurial Mindset & Strategies, the program ensures participants can directly apply their learnings through Action Learning Projects, which are critical for program completion and professional growth. Graduates are encouraged to share best practices with their teams, compounding the impact of their training.The six-month program will commence with a two-day, in-person session at the INSEAD Asia Campus in Singapore and conclude with a graduation ceremony at the same location in February 2025.said, 'The Pinnacle Excellence Program exemplifies Allianz's commitment to equipping our agents with future-ready expertise, preparing them to excel in an evolving insurance landscape. Through this initiative, we are not only strengthening our distribution network but also ensuring that our customers receive best-in-class service.', added, 'The program's learning journey is carefully designed to support top agents reach towards their pinnacle by placing emphasis on integrating academic insights and leading practitioners' experiences to shape practices through application of learnings. In the first module, we focus on the science of what drives influence and communications' impact, understanding of how this is critical for agents, and how to bring into practice.'Hashtag: #Allianz

About Allianz in Asia

Asia is one of the core growth regions for Allianz, characterized by a rich diversity of cultures, languages and customs. Allianz has been present in the region since 1910, when it first provided fire and marine insurance in the coastal cities of China. Today, Allianz is active in 15 markets* in the region, offering its core businesses of property and casualty insurance, life, protection, and health solutions, as well as asset management. With its more than 32,000 staff, Allianz serves the needs of over 18 million customers in the region across multiple distribution channels and digital platforms.

*Allianz Asia Pacific Operating Entities only (10): China, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand

Including other Allianz Global Lines (15): Above including Brunei, Hong Kong, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan



About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with around 125 million* private and corporate customers in nearly 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world's largest investors, managing around 741 billion euros** on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage about 1.8 trillion euros** of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we are among the leaders in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2023, over 157,000 employees achieved total business volume of 161.7 billion euros and an operating profit of 14.7 billion euros for the group.

* Including non-consolidated entities with Allianz customers.

**As of June 30, 2024.



