Hitachi Energy Exhibits Data-Driven Solutions At World Utilities Congress 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. - September 16, 2024: Hitachi presents its solutions for a sustainable, flexible and secure energy system at the World Utilities (WUC) 2024 to be held at the Abu Dhabi National Centre (ADNEC) from September 16-18. The event gathers energy leaders, policymakers, innovators, and professionals from the power and water utilities value chain to discuss and address the trends and challenges shaping the industry.

At the event, Hitachi Energy showcases its industry-leading technologies and innovations on enhancing power system flexibility, advancing digitalization, and accelerating the global energy transition. Power system flexibility is critical for integrating renewable energy sources like solar and wind, ensuring grid stability, and reducing carbon emissions. As the energy landscape evolves, flexible and adaptable power systems are essential to maintaining reliable electricity supply and achieving sustainability goals.

'The WUC is an excellent platform for industry to engage with policymakers and other stakeholders and collaborate on creating an efficient and reliable energy grid,” said Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy for Gulf and Maghreb.“Together, we are building a better world for today's generations and those to come, ensuring a sustainable energy future for all.'

The World Utilities Congress 2024 catalyzes collaboration, innovation, and co-creation, bringing together over 12,000 attendees, 180 global exhibitors, and 250 global speakers, including ministers, CEOs, experts, and innovators. This year's conference explores key topics such as power generation, transmission, distribution and district cooling. With over 110 conference sessions and 1,400 delegates, the event promises to deliver strategic and technical insights essential for a secure and clean energy future.

As efforts intensify globally to accelerate the energy transition to achieve net-zero goals, Hitachi Energy's presence at the World Utilities Congress 2024 underscores its ongoing efforts to implement sustainable, flexible, and secure technologies across various sectors and locations. The company's goal is to provide solutions and services that promote inclusivity and equity, benefiting all regardless of their circumstances.