ANI Pharmaceuticals Initiates Closing Of Acquisition Of Alimera Sciences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, (Nasdaq: ANIP) (“ANI” or the“Company”) announced today that the Company has initiated closing logistics for the previously announced of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM).



The Company expects closing of the acquisition of Alimera Sciences to be consummated and announced today, pending satisfaction or waiver of any remaining customary closing conditions.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. ANI is focused on delivering sustainable growth by scaling up its Rare Disease business through its lead asset Purified Cortrophin® Gel, strengthening its Generics business with enhanced research and development capabilities, delivering innovation in Established Brands, and leveraging its U.S. based manufacturing footprint. For more information, visit our website

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication, and the documents to which it refers you, contains not only historical information, but also forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the parties' expectations or beliefs concerning future events, including the timing of the transaction and other information relating to the transaction. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the expected completion and timing of the transaction and other information relating to the transaction. Without limiting the foregoing, the words“believes,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“expects,”“intends,”“forecasts,”“should,”“estimates,”“contemplate,”“future,”“goal,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“projection,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“assuming” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should read statements that contain these words carefully. They discuss ANI's and/or Alimera's future expectations or state other forward-looking information and may involve known and unknown risks over which the parties have no control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication or the date of any document incorporated by reference in this document. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are described in the parties' respective SEC reports. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, neither party undertakes to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:

Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.

212-452-2793

...