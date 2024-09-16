US Office Coffee Services Market Trends & Opportunity Report 2023-2024 & 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Office Coffee Service in the US: Trends & Opportunities - 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the $2.49 billion US office coffee service market. Office coffee service revenues are projected to grow at an average rate of 17.2% annually through 2028 as recovery of lost revenues continues from a still-low 2023 base of sales.

The scope of analysis is centered on office coffee service provision and employee office coffee use and attitudes. While there is a focus on businesses that operate office environments, many other businesses also offer free on-site coffee service to their employees, such as Hospitals, Manufacturing facilities, and Schools.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the office coffee service market, offering valuable insights into its size, growth trajectory, and future potential. It includes detailed forecasts on sales by product category, brewer placement share by marketer, coffee consumption patterns, and pricing trends, particularly focusing on single-cup revenue and pricing.

The report identifies both opportunities and challenges pivotal to the growth of office coffee services, emphasizing the role of coffee in boosting workplace productivity and morale, the costs of keeping coffee-drinking employees on-site, and the performance trends of coffeehouse chains. Additionally, it delves into consumer coffee use trends, analyzing the types of coffee preferred, coffee maker ownership, and purchasing patterns by brand and type.

The report further explores at-home coffee habits, including whether coffee is made at home or purchased elsewhere, the types of coffee consumed, and the methods used to make it. It examines the relationship between at-home and at-work coffee habits among employed adults, investigating how pre-work and at-work coffee consumption patterns interact, including the sources, methods, and frequency of use, as well as the availability and utilization of workplace food and beverage services.

Moreover, the report assesses the importance of coffee in the workplace, employee satisfaction with coffee attributes, and attitudes toward workplace coffee, including its role as a productivity tool, a workplace perk, and expectations around its cost. The analysis covers key trends such as generational differences in coffee preferences, the premiumization of coffee, the expansion of coffee types and varieties, and the diversification of brewers and services offered in the workplace.

This analysis delves into the foodservice and office coffee service strategies employed by leading providers in the industry. The report covers prominent companies such as Aramark, Compass Group/Canteen Vending Services, Farmers Brothers, First Choice Coffee Services, Keurig Dr Pepper, Red Diamond, Royal Cup, Sodexo, Starbucks, and Westrock Coffee Holdings.

It explores the approaches these companies take to maintain their competitive edge, including their product offerings, service models, market positioning, and innovations in coffee service solutions. The analysis also highlights how these providers are adapting to changing consumer preferences, workplace trends, and the evolving landscape of the foodservice and office coffee markets. This comprehensive overview offers valuable insights into the strategies that drive success for these industry leaders.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Office Coffee Service Market: Work-from-Home Disruption

The "New Normal"

Opportunities for Growth in a Challenging Market

Key Consumer Trends SCOPE

CHAPTER 2: RECENT HISTORICAL TRENDS



HIGHLIGHTS

WORK HABITS

Coffee in the Context of Changes to Work

Changes to Work Patterns Continued in 2022

Working from Home in 2023

Work from Home Ability and Frequency

Working at a Co-Working Space or Working from Home

Work Habits in 2024

Typical Work Weeks

Typical Work Arrangements

RISING PRICES: FROM SUPPLY CHAIN CRUNCHES TO INFLATION

The Vast Majority of Consumers Have Noticed the Rising Cost of Food, and Many Are Changing Their Purchasing Decisions

Consumers Find Price More Important for Food Purchase Decisions in 2023

Cutting Back on Household Expenses

FOOD CARRYOUT, DELIVERY, ONLINE GROCERY SHOPPING, AND CONVENIENCE FOOD OPTIONS

Activity in 2022

Activity in 2023 and 2024

Frequency of Grocery Shopping in 2023: In-Person vs. Online

Use of Food Carryout and Delivery Methods in the Last 12 Months

Frequency of Food Carryout and Delivery Habits in the Last 3 Months

Frequency of Food Carryout and Delivery Habits Now Compared to 12 Months Ago

Expected Changes to Food Carryout and Delivery Habits in the Next 12 Months

CHANGES TO TRAVEL HABITS

SNACKING AND HEALTHY EATING HABITS

Coffee and Snacking Often Go Hand in Hand in the Morning

Trends in 2022

Changes to Snacking Habits in 2023

Many Consumers Report Snacking Daily in 2024

Reasons for Snacking

Preferred Types of Snacks

"Snackification" of Meals

BEYOND THE PANDEMIC ERA: FUTURE CONCERNS, VACCINES, AND STICKY HABITS

Concerns about COVID-19 Variants

Concerns about Future Potential Pandemic Outbreaks

Vaccination for the Flu and COVID-19

Some Consumers Are Continuing to Wear Masks in Public and to Avoid Crowds

NEGATIVE PERSONAL EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC

Mental and Physical Health Effects in 2022

Reporting Negative Mental States in 2023

Continuing Mental and Physical Health Effects in 2024 Stress Levels and Impact on Food/Beverage Consumption

CHAPTER 3: OVERVIEW AND MARKET TRENDS



COFFEE SUBSCRIPTIONS, ONLINE ORDERING, AND DELIVERY/PICKUP

Historical Trends: COVID-19 Context

Coffee Subscriptions Are Convenient and Can Be Offered As a Perk to Remote Employees

Online Grocery Shopping

Online Coffee Ordering : Foodservice Purchases for Carryout or Delivery

SINGLE-SERVE COFFEE OPTIONS

Single-Serve Coffee Options Can Provide Convenience, Freshness, and Customization

K-Cups and Other Cartridge/Capsule-Style Pods

Paper/Pouch/Puck-Style Pods

Other Single Serve Packaging Options for Brewing

Steeped Coffee

Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Coffee

SPECIALTY AND GOURMET COFFEE

A GROWING PREFERENCE FOR ESPRESSO-BASED BEVERAGES, COLD BREW, AND READY-TO-DRINK COFFEES AMONG YOUNGER CONSUMERS

SUSTAINABILITY TRENDS

Farmer Welfare and Fair Trade Practices

Environmental Impacts of Coffee Production

More Sustainable Coffee Alternatives

Herbal Coffee Alternatives

Functional Coffee Alternatives

Coffee Supplements Can Be Mixed with Coffee for a More Sustainable Brew

Development of New Coffee Alternatives Using Biotechnology and Food Science

Office Coffee Service in the US: Market Trends & Opportunities, 6th Edition May 2024

Opportunity: Offer More Sustainable OCS Product Assortments

Recyclable/Sustainable Packaging

Reusable Packaging/Containers

RISING COFFEE PRICES

EXPANDING THE MARKET BASE: EXTENDING "OFFICE" COFFEE PAST THE OFFICE

"SUPERFOODS" AND FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES

VEGAN/PLANT-BASED PRODUCTS APPEAL TO THOSE LOOKING TO EAT A PLANT-FORWARD DIET AND IMPROVE PERCEPTION OF SUSTAINABILITY

GLUTEN, FOOD ALLERGIES, AND DIETARY RESTRICTIONS ARE A CONCERN TO MANY CONSUMERS

LOW-CARB/HIGH PROTEIN, KETO, AND PALEO DIETS COMPANIES HAVE INVESTED IN BLOCKCHAIN AND BIG DATA TO SATISFY CONSUMER DESIRES FOR TRANSPARENCY

CHAPTER 4: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST



The Remote Work Shift

Coffee Consumption Trends

Retail Coffee Pricing Trends

Single-Cup Brewing Revenue and Pricing Trends

Time and Money Lost to the Off-Site Coffee Runs

Daily Coffee Run Translates to at Least 60 Hours of Lost Time Annually Subsidizing Employee Coffee Runs Costs Over $1,100 per Employee Annually

CHAPTER 5: HOUSEHOLD COFFEE, COFFEE MAKERS, AND COFFEEHOUSES: USAGE AND DEMOGRAPHIC TRENDS



Demographic Analysis

Cups of Ground Coffee Consumed Per Day

COFFEE MAKER OWNERSHIP AND PURCHASING TRENDS BY TYPE

Increasing Household Coffee Maker Ownership

Demographic Analysis

Purchase Incidence Spikes during the Pandemic

COFFEE MAKER OWNERSHIP AND PURCHASING TRENDS BY BRAND

Coffee Maker Brand Penetration

Demographic Analysis COFFEEHOUSE AND DONUT SHOP USE TRENDS

CHAPTER 6: MAKING AND DRINKING COFFEE: IN-HOME VS. AT-WORK: USAGE AND DEMOGRAPHIC TRENDS



HIGHLIGHTS

WEEKLY USE OF COFFEE AND TEA

Use of Coffee by Employment Status and Work Arrangement

Coffee Consumption Demographics

Use of Tea by Employment Status and Work Arrangement

Tea Consumption Demographics

Significant Overlap Among Coffee and Tea Drinkers

COFFEE AT HOME VS. AT WORK

Where Coffee Drinkers Drink Coffee and Where It Is Prepared

Demographic Analysis

Number and Type of Coffee Drinks Consumed Per Day at Home

Number and Type of Coffee Drinks Consumed Per Day at Work

How Coffee Drinkers Usually Make Coffee at Home

Office Coffee Service in the US: Market Trends & Opportunities 2024

Demographic Analysis

WORKPLACE FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICES

On-Premises Coffee Sources Used at Work Availability and Use by Location Type

CHAPTER 7: CONSUMER TRENDS AND ATTITUDES ABOUT WORKPLACE COFFEE



HIGHLIGHTS

CONSUMER OPINIONS ON COFFEE IN THE WORKPLACE

Importance of Different Coffee Attributes

Importance of Coffee Enhancements

Workplace Satisfaction with Coffee

Are Employers Coming Up Short?

COFFEE ATTITUDES

Coffee as a Productivity Tool

Coffee as a Workplace Perk

Employers Not Meeting Employee Coffee Expectations

Many Consumers Are Concerned about Workplace Hygiene, Which Is Important When Designing Break Rooms and Coffee Stations

Coffee as a Productivity Tool: Demographic Analysis

Office Coffee Service in the US: Market Trends & Opportunities, 6th Edition May 2024

Free Workplace Coffee and Coffee as a Workplace Perk: Demographic Analysis

Free or Subsidized Coffee for Remote Employees and Using Coffee and Snacks to Encourage Employees to Work in the Office More: Demographic Analysis

who drink coffee weekly)

Concerns about Energy and Mental Focus Can Be Addressed By Coffee and Tea USE OF COFFEE DELIVERY SUBSCRIPTIONS

CHAPTER 8: OFFICE COFFEE SERVICE PROVIDERS



Aramark

Compass Group/Canteen Vending Services

Farmers Brothers

First Choice Coffee Services

Keurig Dr Pepper

Red Diamond

Royal Cup

Sodexo

Starbucks Westrock Coffee Holdings

