US Office Coffee Services Market Trends & Opportunity Report 2023-2024 & 2028

The "Office Coffee Service in the US: market Trends & Opportunities - 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses the $2.49 billion US office coffee service market. Office coffee service revenues are projected to grow at an average rate of 17.2% annually through 2028 as recovery of lost revenues continues from a still-low 2023 base of sales.
The scope of analysis is centered on office coffee service provision and employee office coffee use and attitudes. While there is a focus on businesses that operate office environments, many other businesses also offer free on-site coffee service to their employees, such as Hospitals, Manufacturing facilities, and Schools.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the office coffee service market, offering valuable insights into its size, growth trajectory, and future potential. It includes detailed forecasts on sales by product category, brewer placement share by marketer, coffee consumption patterns, and pricing trends, particularly focusing on single-cup revenue and pricing.
The report identifies both opportunities and challenges pivotal to the growth of office coffee services, emphasizing the role of coffee in boosting workplace productivity and morale, the costs of keeping coffee-drinking employees on-site, and the performance trends of coffeehouse chains. Additionally, it delves into consumer coffee use trends, analyzing the types of coffee preferred, coffee maker ownership, and purchasing patterns by brand and type.
The report further explores at-home coffee habits, including whether coffee is made at home or purchased elsewhere, the types of coffee consumed, and the methods used to make it. It examines the relationship between at-home and at-work coffee habits among employed adults, investigating how pre-work and at-work coffee consumption patterns interact, including the sources, methods, and frequency of use, as well as the availability and utilization of workplace food and beverage services.
Moreover, the report assesses the importance of coffee in the workplace, employee satisfaction with coffee attributes, and attitudes toward workplace coffee, including its role as a productivity tool, a workplace perk, and expectations around its cost. The analysis covers key trends such as generational differences in coffee preferences, the premiumization of coffee, the expansion of coffee types and varieties, and the diversification of brewers and services offered in the workplace.
This analysis delves into the foodservice and office coffee service strategies employed by leading providers in the industry. The report covers prominent companies such as Aramark, Compass Group/Canteen Vending Services, Farmers Brothers, First Choice Coffee Services, Keurig Dr Pepper, Red Diamond, Royal Cup, Sodexo, Starbucks, and Westrock Coffee Holdings.
It explores the approaches these companies take to maintain their competitive edge, including their product offerings, service models, market positioning, and innovations in coffee service solutions. The analysis also highlights how these providers are adapting to changing consumer preferences, workplace trends, and the evolving landscape of the foodservice and office coffee markets. This comprehensive overview offers valuable insights into the strategies that drive success for these industry leaders.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Office Coffee Service Market: Work-from-Home Disruption The "New Normal" Opportunities for Growth in a Challenging Market Key Consumer Trends SCOPE
CHAPTER 2: RECENT HISTORICAL TRENDS
HIGHLIGHTS WORK HABITS Coffee in the Context of Changes to Work Changes to Work Patterns Continued in 2022 Working from Home in 2023 Work from Home Ability and Frequency Working at a Co-Working Space or Working from Home Work Habits in 2024 Typical Work Weeks Typical Work Arrangements RISING PRICES: FROM SUPPLY CHAIN CRUNCHES TO INFLATION The Vast Majority of Consumers Have Noticed the Rising Cost of Food, and Many Are Changing Their Purchasing Decisions Consumers Find Price More Important for Food Purchase Decisions in 2023 Cutting Back on Household Expenses FOOD CARRYOUT, DELIVERY, ONLINE GROCERY SHOPPING, AND CONVENIENCE FOOD OPTIONS Activity in 2022 Activity in 2023 and 2024 Frequency of Grocery Shopping in 2023: In-Person vs. Online Use of Food Carryout and Delivery Methods in the Last 12 Months Frequency of Food Carryout and Delivery Habits in the Last 3 Months Frequency of Food Carryout and Delivery Habits Now Compared to 12 Months Ago Expected Changes to Food Carryout and Delivery Habits in the Next 12 Months CHANGES TO TRAVEL HABITS SNACKING AND HEALTHY EATING HABITS Coffee and Snacking Often Go Hand in Hand in the Morning Trends in 2022 Changes to Snacking Habits in 2023 Many Consumers Report Snacking Daily in 2024 Reasons for Snacking Preferred Types of Snacks "Snackification" of Meals BEYOND THE PANDEMIC ERA: FUTURE CONCERNS, VACCINES, AND STICKY HABITS Concerns about COVID-19 Variants Concerns about Future Potential Pandemic Outbreaks Vaccination for the Flu and COVID-19 Some Consumers Are Continuing to Wear Masks in Public and to Avoid Crowds NEGATIVE PERSONAL EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC Mental and Physical Health Effects in 2022 Reporting Negative Mental States in 2023 Continuing Mental and Physical Health Effects in 2024 Stress Levels and Impact on Food/Beverage Consumption
CHAPTER 3: OVERVIEW AND MARKET TRENDS
COFFEE SUBSCRIPTIONS, ONLINE ORDERING, AND DELIVERY/PICKUP Historical Trends: COVID-19 Context Coffee Subscriptions Are Convenient and Can Be Offered As a Perk to Remote Employees Online Grocery Shopping Online Coffee Ordering : Foodservice Purchases for Carryout or Delivery SINGLE-SERVE COFFEE OPTIONS Single-Serve Coffee Options Can Provide Convenience, Freshness, and Customization K-Cups and Other Cartridge/Capsule-Style Pods Paper/Pouch/Puck-Style Pods Other Single Serve Packaging Options for Brewing Steeped Coffee Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Coffee SPECIALTY AND GOURMET COFFEE A GROWING PREFERENCE FOR ESPRESSO-BASED BEVERAGES, COLD BREW, AND READY-TO-DRINK COFFEES AMONG YOUNGER CONSUMERS SUSTAINABILITY TRENDS Farmer Welfare and Fair Trade Practices Environmental Impacts of Coffee Production More Sustainable Coffee Alternatives Herbal Coffee Alternatives Functional Coffee Alternatives Coffee Supplements Can Be Mixed with Coffee for a More Sustainable Brew Development of New Coffee Alternatives Using Biotechnology and Food Science Office Coffee Service in the US: Market Trends & Opportunities, 6th Edition May 2024 Opportunity: Offer More Sustainable OCS Product Assortments Recyclable/Sustainable Packaging Reusable Packaging/Containers RISING COFFEE PRICES EXPANDING THE MARKET BASE: EXTENDING "OFFICE" COFFEE PAST THE OFFICE "SUPERFOODS" AND FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES VEGAN/PLANT-BASED PRODUCTS APPEAL TO THOSE LOOKING TO EAT A PLANT-FORWARD DIET AND IMPROVE PERCEPTION OF SUSTAINABILITY GLUTEN, FOOD ALLERGIES, AND DIETARY RESTRICTIONS ARE A CONCERN TO MANY CONSUMERS LOW-CARB/HIGH PROTEIN, KETO, AND PALEO DIETS COMPANIES HAVE INVESTED IN BLOCKCHAIN AND BIG DATA TO SATISFY CONSUMER DESIRES FOR TRANSPARENCY
CHAPTER 4: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST
The Remote Work Shift Coffee Consumption Trends Retail Coffee Pricing Trends Single-Cup Brewing Revenue and Pricing Trends Time and Money Lost to the Off-Site Coffee Runs Daily Coffee Run Translates to at Least 60 Hours of Lost Time Annually Subsidizing Employee Coffee Runs Costs Over $1,100 per Employee Annually
CHAPTER 5: HOUSEHOLD COFFEE, COFFEE MAKERS, AND COFFEEHOUSES: USAGE AND DEMOGRAPHIC TRENDS
Demographic Analysis Cups of Ground Coffee Consumed Per Day COFFEE MAKER OWNERSHIP AND PURCHASING TRENDS BY TYPE Increasing Household Coffee Maker Ownership Demographic Analysis Purchase Incidence Spikes during the Pandemic COFFEE MAKER OWNERSHIP AND PURCHASING TRENDS BY BRAND Coffee Maker Brand Penetration Demographic Analysis COFFEEHOUSE AND DONUT SHOP USE TRENDS
CHAPTER 6: MAKING AND DRINKING COFFEE: IN-HOME VS. AT-WORK: USAGE AND DEMOGRAPHIC TRENDS
HIGHLIGHTS WEEKLY USE OF COFFEE AND TEA Use of Coffee by Employment Status and Work Arrangement Coffee Consumption Demographics Use of Tea by Employment Status and Work Arrangement Tea Consumption Demographics Significant Overlap Among Coffee and Tea Drinkers COFFEE AT HOME VS. AT WORK Where Coffee Drinkers Drink Coffee and Where It Is Prepared Demographic Analysis Number and Type of Coffee Drinks Consumed Per Day at Home Number and Type of Coffee Drinks Consumed Per Day at Work How Coffee Drinkers Usually Make Coffee at Home Office Coffee Service in the US: Market Trends & Opportunities 2024 Demographic Analysis WORKPLACE FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICES On-Premises Coffee Sources Used at Work Availability and Use by Location Type
CHAPTER 7: CONSUMER TRENDS AND ATTITUDES ABOUT WORKPLACE COFFEE
HIGHLIGHTS CONSUMER OPINIONS ON COFFEE IN THE WORKPLACE Importance of Different Coffee Attributes Importance of Coffee Enhancements Workplace Satisfaction with Coffee Are Employers Coming Up Short? COFFEE ATTITUDES Coffee as a Productivity Tool Coffee as a Workplace Perk Employers Not Meeting Employee Coffee Expectations Many Consumers Are Concerned about Workplace Hygiene, Which Is Important When Designing Break Rooms and Coffee Stations Coffee as a Productivity Tool: Demographic Analysis Office Coffee Service in the US: Market Trends & Opportunities, 6th Edition May 2024 Free Workplace Coffee and Coffee as a Workplace Perk: Demographic Analysis Free or Subsidized Coffee for Remote Employees and Using Coffee and Snacks to Encourage Employees to Work in the Office More: Demographic Analysis who drink coffee weekly) Concerns about Energy and Mental Focus Can Be Addressed By Coffee and Tea USE OF COFFEE DELIVERY SUBSCRIPTIONS
CHAPTER 8: OFFICE COFFEE SERVICE PROVIDERS
Aramark Compass Group/Canteen Vending Services Farmers Brothers First Choice Coffee Services Keurig Dr Pepper Red Diamond Royal Cup Sodexo Starbucks Westrock Coffee Holdings
