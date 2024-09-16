Medical Devices Market Was Valued At USD 458.3 Billion In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach USD 801.4 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global medical devices continues its robust growth trajectory, driven by technological advancements, an aging global population, and increasing healthcare expenditure. In 2022, the market was valued at USD 458.3 billion, and according to recent projections, it is expected to reach USD 801.4 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2023 to 2031.The Request of this Sample Report Here-The rising demand for advanced medical technologies such as minimally invasive surgeries, wearable medical devices, and smart healthcare solutions is accelerating the expansion of this market. Additionally, the prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, is increasing the need for innovative medical devices, further fueling market growth.North America continues to dominate the market due to high healthcare spending, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, where rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing investments in medical technology are driving market expansion.Key players in the global medical devices market include Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers, and GE Healthcare, all of which are continuously developing new technologies and expanding their product portfolios to meet the evolving demands of the healthcare industry..3M Co..Abbott Laboratories.Allergan Inc..Baxter International Inc..Bayer.Becton, Dickinson and Co..Boston Scientific Corp..Cardinal Health Inc..Covidien plc.Cryolife Inc..Danaher.Depuy Synthes.Endologix, Inc..Essilor International SA.Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA.GE Healthcare.Getinge Ab.Johnson & Johnson.Koninklijke Philips NV.Medtronic Inc..Novartis AG.Olympus Corp..Roche Diagnostics.Siemens Healthcare.Smith & Nephew PLC.Smiths Medical.St. Jude Medical Inc..Stryker Corp..Terumo Corp..Thermo Fisher Scientific.Zimmer Holdings Inc..Other Prominent PlayersThe global medical devices market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, as healthcare providers increasingly adopt technologically advanced devices to enhance patient care, reduce recovery times, and improve overall clinical outcomes.Secure Your Copy of the Full Report:-Segmentation Overview of the Global Medical Devices MarketBy Product.Diagnostic DevicesoElectrodiagnostic DevicesUltrasound SystemsMagnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)ElectrocardiographsScintigraphy ApparatusOther Electrodiagnostic DevicesoRadiation DevicesCT ScannersOther Medical X-ray ApparatusoImaging Parts & AccessoriesContrast MediaX-ray TubesMedical X-ray FilmOther Imaging Parts & Accessories.ConsumablesoSyringes, Needles & CathetersSyringes (with/without needles)Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for SuturesOthersoBandages & DressingsAdhesive Medical DressingsNon-adhesive Medical DressingoSuturing MaterialsoOther ConsumablesSurgical GlovesOstomy ProductsBlood-Grouping ReagentsFirst-aid Boxes & Kits.Patient AidsoPortable AidsHearing AidsPacemakersoTherapeutic ApplicationsTherapeutic Respiration DevicesMechano-Therapy DevicesoOthers (Endoscope, Defibrillators, CRT Devices, etc.)oOrthopedics and ProstheticsFixation DevicesArtificial JointsOther Artificial Body PartsDental ProductsDental Instruments and SuppliesDental InstrumentsDental CementTeeth and Other FittingsDental Care EquipmentDental DrillsDental ChairsDental X-RaysPatient Monitoring Devices.Other Medical Device CategoriesoOphthalmic InstrumentsoHospital FurnitureoWheelchairsoMedical & Surgical SterilizersoUltra-violet or Infra-Red Ray ApparatusoOther Instruments & AppliancesBy Application.Oncology.Cardiology.Orthopedics.Ophthalmic.Respiratory.Urology & Gynecology.General & Plastic Surgery.Dental.Diabetic Care.Wound Management.Nephrology.General Hospital and Healthcare.Ear, Nose, and Throat.OthersBy End-User.Hospitals & Surgical Centers.Clinics.Household.Other End UsersBy Geography.North AmericaoThe U.S.oCanadaoMexico.EuropeoThe UKoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoPolandoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoAustralia & New ZealandoSouth KoreaoASEANoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA)oUAEoSaudi ArabiaoSouth AfricaoRest of MEA.South AmericaoArgentinaoBraziloRest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. 