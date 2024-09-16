Financial Wellness Platform KOFE By Consolidated Credit And Brandywine Cares Partner To Launch Careerprosper 3.0 Training Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandywine Cares is announcing the launch of CareerProsper 3.0 ., a six-week program designed to empower individuals with skills, knowledge, and financial acuity needed to advance their careers into management roles or successful transitions into new career paths.

CareerProsper 3.0, building on the success of the first two programs, will feature in-depth training sessions focused on essential management skills, career transitions, and financial literacy. The program is geared towards individuals with at least two years of professional experience who want to grow into leadership roles or explore new career opportunities.

"The need for comprehensive training that combines professional development with financial education has never been more critical," said Tamara Allen, Workforce Development Director at Brandywine Cares.

"CareerProsper 3.0 is about equipping individuals with the practical tools they need to not only advance in their careers, but also to make informed financial decisions that will support their long-term goals."

KOFE: Knowledge of Financial Education , a product of Consolidated Credit is a co-sponsor of the program and will provide industry leaders and experts who will deliver in-depth training sessions and guidance on personal finance and understanding banking products. The expert contributions are a key element in providing participants with the financial literacy needed to succeed in today's competitive job market.

"We are thrilled to partner with Brandywine Cares and the CareerProsper 3.0 Training Program," said Ana Maria Ceballos, KOFE Relationship Manager at Consolidated Credit.

"This collaboration empowers individuals to take control of their financial futures through comprehensive education and personalized support.

By integrating KOFE's resources with CareerProsper's dynamic training, we aim to provide a holistic approach to financial wellness that equips participants with the skills and confidence they need to thrive."

The program sessions will run Tuesdays, September 24 – October 29 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm.

The program sessions will include:

Week 1: The Power of Planning: Set career goals and master financial planning.

Week 2: Essential Management & Transition Skills: Develop key skills for management and career transition.

Week 3: Financial Literacy for Career Growth: Learn financial management strategies and how to leverage HR benefits.

Week 4: Networking & Community Engagement: Build professional networks and community connections.

Week 5: Job Search & Advancement Strategies with AI: Craft compelling resumes, master interviews, and integrate AI into your job.

Week 6: Closing Ceremony: Celebrate achievements and plan for future success.

CareerProsper 3.0 will connect participants with industry experts, help them gain valuable skills, and transform their career.

About: Consolidated Credit is a non-profit organization, which has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 30 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

About: KOFE: Knowledge Of Financial Education offers interactive courses, calculators, and videos. They work with hundreds of organizations, municipalities, and charities of all sizes that have one thing in common: the desire to help their employees/members become financially healthy.

SOURCE Consolidated Credit

