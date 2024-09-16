Entytle Unveils Enhanced Pipeline Workflow In Its Installed Base Intelligence Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The new feature enables Sales, Service, and Marketing Teams to create, manage, and refresh pipelines with unmatched speed and flexibility

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Entytle, the global leader in Installed Base data and intelligence solutions to Industrial OEMs, today announced a major feature upgrade in its flagship Installed Base Intelligence . The newly launched Enhanced Pipeline Workflow revolutionizes pipeline creation and management, delivering powerful capabilities for sales, service, and marketing teams.“Our Enhanced Pipeline Workflow directly addresses the critical challenges our customers face in managing their sales pipelines,” says Pooja Dalvi, Senior Product Manager at Entytle.“With this enhancement, we've simplified the process, making it faster and more intuitive while introducing new features that give teams unprecedented control over pipeline creation and management.”Key Features of Enhanced Pipeline Workflow:1. Streamlined 4-step Pipeline Creation - An intuitive and user-friendly process that eliminates the need for data team intervention. It allows users to create sales pipelines efficiently and effectively.2. Advanced Filtering Options - New fields added for Customer Location, Assets, Parts, Service, Service Contract, and Warranties. This enables the creation of complex and targeted pipeline criteria.3. Automated Pipeline Refresh: Flexible auto-refresh capabilities (weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, or quarterly) that keep opportunities current based on predefined specifications.Addressing Workflow Challenges:1. The Enhanced Pipeline Workflow is designed to address several key issues faced by sales, service, and marketing teams, including:2. Faster Pipeline Creation: Sales teams can now create sophisticated pipelines in minutes rather than days, saving valuable time.3. Automated Opportunity Discovery: The system automatically identifies and refreshes new opportunities based on predefined criteria, removing the need for manual updates.4. Greater Flexibility: Teams can now easily adjust and refine pipelines without relying on data teams, allowing for faster adaptation to market changes.5. Empowered Users: With advanced filtering and automation, users are empowered to independently create and manage complex pipelines, leading to greater control over their workflow.Entytle's Enhanced Pipeline Workflow marks a significant step forward in helping OEMs optimize their installed base data, uncover new opportunities, and improve sales performance.Entytle, Inc. provides a purpose-built Installed Base Intelligence Platform for Industrial OEMs. The company's flagship product is an AI-powered intelligence platform. This SaaS-enabled solution empowers its Industrial OEM customers with insights into their installed base, globally.About EntytleEntytle, Inc. provides an Installed Base Intelligence Platform that assembles, cleanses, analyzes, and operationalizes Installed Base data so machinery manufacturers can make customer-facing workflows more efficient.Entytle's IBI Platform is deployed across thousands of Industrial OEM users. Other applications on the platform include IB HealthCheck, Customer Loyalty Manager, Data Quality Engine, and Entytle APIs, web and mobile interface, amongst others.The cloud-based platform includes purpose-built AI that provides a complete 360 view of the Installed Base, intelligent hunting lists, and the ability to orchestrate automation between various tools, systems, or processes. This enables smarter, faster workflows leading to increases in productivity, capacity, and scalability.Entytle is trusted by Industry leaders including Johnson Controls, Baker Hughes, Peerless Pump, Xylem, GEA, and many more who use Entytle to drive organic growth at scale. Learn more about how Entytle can help you win over your Installed Base and drive commercial productivity at .Contact ... for more details.

