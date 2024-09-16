'What's Bugging Me' Podcast Interviews Legal Rights Expert Gianna Miceli

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

What's Bugging Me on the Ricochet Network, new episode up every Thursday.

How to Push Back Against Government's Overstepping the God-given Rights of the People

- Gianna Micelli

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a compelling episode of "What's Bugging Me," host Dennis Kneale welcomes Gianna Miceli, a legal-rights expert and outspoken advocate for constitutional freedoms. Known for her bold perspectives, Miceli delves into the debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, offering sharp critiques and insights.

Miceli challenges the authenticity of political discourse, accusing Harris of perpetuating falsehoods supported by biased media. She highlights the role of social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) in democratizing information, allowing the public to verify claims independently. This shift, she argues, exposes inconsistencies in political narratives, such as Harris's evolving stance on fracking.

"And she's just lying. And the body language was extraordinary. It's just lies. She tells lies upon lies upon lies. And the media supports this.," Miceli says.

The discussion extends to broader themes of government overreach and individual rights. Miceli passionately defends the Second Amendment, urging citizens to recognize their equality with government officials. She shares personal stories, including her choice to drive without a license, to illustrate her commitment to exercising her rights.

"I do not have to have the license because ... you're wearing a state plate on your car that is like flying the flag. You have registered and acquiesced to their jurisdiction, but they have to have the plate and a driver's license lawfully to issue you a ticket," she says in the interview.

Miceli's philosophy centers on the distinction between statutory terms and inherent human rights. She argues that legal statutes often infringe on personal freedoms and advocates for a deeper understanding of one's constitutional protections. Her views on taxation and regulation reflect a belief in minimal government interference.

The interview underscores Miceli's concern about the erosion of First Amendment rights. She calls for stronger legal measures to protect against government censorship, emphasizing the need for accountability among officials who violate free speech rights.

The interview is availalbe on Episode #94 of "What's Bugging Me," on the Ricochet platform here:



And on Apple Podcasts here:



