Jeff Hoffmann VFAF Operations Launches First Newsletter To 10,300 Subscribers And Growing For Veterans For America First

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jeff Hoffmann VFAF

VFAF Veterans for - The Movement Documentary by Veterans for America First

Jeff Hoffmann VFAF National Operations Director launches organizational newsletter to 10,300 subscribers and growing for Veterans for America First / Trump

- Stan Fitzgerald film directorVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VFAF National Operations Director, and VFAF VA State Chapter President, Jeff Hoffmann is a war college veteran with over 20 years in national security, who served on the 58th Trump Presidential Inauguration Committee along with private-sector work on the National Intelligence Council during the Trump Administration. He is a two-time General Assembly level candidate and has over 20 years of political experience, including graduate of The Leadership Institute Campaign Leadership College. Alongside VA VFAF, Jeff is a father, college instructor in New York City, President and CEO of Cyber Intelligent Partners, a Virginia-based LLC, and founder/Chair of the Virginia Freedom Leader Coalition PACVFAF launches first newsletter to 10,300 subscribers and growing.The project initiated by VFAF National Operations director Jeff Hoffmann is geared at immediate grassroots support of the presidential campaign.The letter will also highlight the organization's rapid national growth and its ongoing efforts to remain the nation's leading political advocate for the America First Agenda, supported by veteran leadership and team members from diverse backgrounds nationwide.Quoted by our VFAF National Spokesperson, (Ret.) RADM Charles R Kubic,“It is TIME FOR ACTION!“Veterans and all citizens of the United States, it is time to take action to ensure we turn out the 2024 vote for President Trump while ensuring all votes are legal and properly counted.”Sign up at in the volunteer linkIn other VFAF News:VFAF Veterans For Trump - The Movement is now streaming on the VFAF website.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage,“Veterans for Trump: The Movement” is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival.The film is the third documentary by Veterans for America First and director Stan Fitzgerald. Jeff Hoffmann plays a lead role in the latest film and is also a producer.

Stan Fitzgerald

Veterans for America First

+1 770-707-6291

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement official film trailer by Veterans for America First

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.