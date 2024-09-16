Antennova Releases Latest Data Of CD73 Inhibitor ATN-037, Including A DCR Of 89.5%, In A Mini Oral At ESMO Congress 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



In patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) or melanoma who had acquired resistance to checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs), ATN-037 in combination with KEYTRUDA®(pembrolizumab) demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 21.1% and a control rate (DCR) of 89.5%.

Data from the Phase I dose escalation showed ATN-037's potential in reversing resistance to anti-PD-1 therapies. Antennova has initiated the dose optimization and dose expansion portion of the Phase II

STAMINA trial of ATN-037 in Australia and plans to initiate the study in China at the end of October 2024.

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antennova, a clinical-stage biotech company focused on oncology today announced that it presented the latest data of CD73 small molecule inhibitor ATN-037 in a Mini Oral presentation at the 2024 European Society of Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO Congress 2024).

Details of the Presentation:

ATN-037 (also known as ATG-037, CD73 Oral Small Molecule Inhibitor)

Title: A First-In-Human Phase I/Ib study of ATG-037 Monotherapy and Combination Therapy with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumours – STAMINA-01

ATN-037 is a highly potent oral small molecule inhibitor of CD73. The STAMINA-01 Phase I/II study was designed to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and optimal dose of ATN-037 as a monotherapy or in combination with Merck's (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with refractory/relapsed solid tumors. Antennova has initiated the dose optimization and dose expansion portion of the Phase II STAMINA trial of ATN-037 in Australia and plans to initiate the study in China at the end of October 2024.

As of July 26, 2024, a total of 43 patients were enrolled and treated with ATN-037 monotherapy. 26 of these patients with acquired resistance to CPIs also received ATN-037 in combination with pembrolizumab. Since the beginning of the treatment (C1D1), 42 patients have received at least one tumor evaluation (1 patient was unevaluable).

Efficacy data show that among the 42 evaluable patients who were on the monotherapy, 23 have achieved stable disease (SD).

The 26 evaluable patients who received ATN-037 in combination with pembrolizumab include 9 patients with NSCLC and 10 patients with melanoma. 4 of these patients (2 with NSCLC and 2 with melanoma) have achieved confirmed partial response (PR). In the 19 patients with NSCLC or melanoma, the ORR was 21.1%

(4/19) and the DCR was 89.5% (17/19).

During the study, 43 (100%) patients experienced treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs); 62.3% were treatment-related). Among them, 16 patients experienced treatment-emergent serious adverse events (TE-SAEs), and 2 of them were treatment related; 18 patients experienced Grade 3 or higher

TEAEs, and 4 of them were treatment-related. At 400 mg twice-daily (BID), the study observed one dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) of Grade 3 rash. No Grade 5 treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were reported. Preliminary data observed from Phase I dose escalation of STAMINA study has shown encouraging PR in patients treated with ATN-037 in combination with pembrolizumab with excellent safety profile. The combination of ATN-037 with Pembrolizumab may provide a new therapeutic option for CPI resistant NSCLC and melanoma patients.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About Antennova

Antennova, a Delaware corporation and a subsidiary of Antengene (HKEX: 6996), is a clinical-stage biotech company specialized in developing innovative therapeutics that target the critical biological mechanisms that enable cancers to evade and resist treatment by current drugs. Antennova is developing a pipeline of oncology candidates that can potentially enhance the effectiveness of standard therapies, reverse checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) resistance, and target "cold tumors" that are not responsive to the current CPI therapies.

Antennova has achieved significant milestones which include advancing and developing 4 clinical stage programs: ATN-031: anti-CD24 monoclonal antibody; ATN-037: CD73 orally administered small molecule inhibitor; ATN-022: Claudin 18.2 ADC; and ATN-101: anti-PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded Orphan Drug Designations to ATN-022, for gastric and pancreatic cancers, and to ATN-101, for pancreatic cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements made in this document relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this document. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this document completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this document, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this document. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

