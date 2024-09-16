Target Brings Holiday Magic With More Savings Across Largest Holiday Assortment Ever

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Target is offering consumers savings all season long starting with Target Circle Week, Oct. 6-12, for those who want a head start on holiday shopping

Consumers can discover the hottest gifts and holiday décor at great prices, including hundreds of new toys, exclusive products from owned and national brands, and $5 and $10 must-haves The retailer is preparing to deliver a joyful and easy shopping experience by investing in its existing team and hiring approximately 100,000 additional seasonal team members

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) today announced how it plans to bring the magic of the holidays to life with its largest holiday assortment yet, including thousands of exclusive, on-trend items, along with more deals and ways to save.

"Consumers are getting ready for one of the most exciting times of the year, which is why we're leaning into the magic of Tarzhay like never before - with an assortment, value and experience only Target can deliver," said Rick Gomez , executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "From only-at-Target exclusives to the return of Target Circle Week and great deals every day, our plans are unmistakably Target and will add extra sparkle and delight to the holidays."

Incredible deals every week of the season

Consumers can get a head start on holiday shopping with seven days of deals during Target Circle Week, Oct. 6-12. Target Circle Week will feature deals on products to help consumers prep for the holidays, along with savings on fall favorites, everyday essentials and more. These soon-to-be announced deals are automatically applied at checkout in store or online, and it's easy for consumers to take advantage by signing up for the free-to-join Target Circle membership via the Target app or Target.

Target's popular Deal of the Day program is also back, with new one-day-only deals available each day of Target Circle Week. It will also return Nov. 1 through the rest of the season for Target Circle members. And there are more savings to come - consumers can expect more deals throughout the holiday season.

New finds that delight at great prices

Target is offering its biggest holiday assortment ever - with 50% more new items than last year - including exclusive products and partnerships. Whether helping consumers hunt for the perfect gift at the right price or deck the halls on a budget, Target is delivering more value on the hottest holiday items.



Even more affordable holiday items: For gift givers, more than half of Target's holiday toys are under $20 and thousands of stocking stuffers are under $5. In addition, the retailer's front-of-store Bullseye's Playground value section will feature 50 gifts for the family under $5. More than half of Target's owned brand holiday food & beverage assortment is under $5, and items like gingerbread houses and activity kits bring fun to any gathering. To make the holiday shine, 80% of Target's Wondershop holiday items will be priced at $10 or less.

New holiday must-haves: Thousands of trending new items will be hitting Target shelves this season, including over 1,000 new toys from brands like Disney, LEGO and FAO Schwarz. Fun and festive apparel and accessories for the whole family will start at $5. The retailer also will offer more than 100 new and exclusive beauty gifting items from brands like Papatui, Being Frenshe and fine'ry.

Only-at-Target favorites: More than half of Target's holiday assortment is exclusive to the retailer this season.



Target will be a premier retail destination for Universal Pictures' "Wicked," one of the most anticipated films of the year. As a retail partner of Universal Products & Experiences, Target will offer consumers a range of "Wicked"-themed merchandise and experiences from exclusive products to in-store activations.



Target is bringing back its popular partnership with British retailer Marks & Spencer , introducing new food & beverage items and, for the first time, new home items like London-themed ornaments and mugs, all under $20.

For Target lovers, the retailer will introduce new

Bullseye shop sections in nearly 200 stores with festive Target-themed holiday gifts, most under $25. Building on the success of the fan-favorite Target toy shopping cart, the retailer will also introduce Target-branded items online and in Bullseye shops throughout the season, including a new ornament set , Target toy checklane , giant Bullseye dog plush, Bullseye dog toys and Target-themed items from Polly Pocket, Funko, Barbie, Pez and more. Savings on everyday essentials: Target's previously announced price reductions on about 5,000 frequently purchased items in many markets will help consumers stock up for the season.

A dedicated team

Target's team is essential to delivering an industry-leading holiday shopping experience. Again this year, the retailer is investing in its team by first offering current team members opportunities to work extra hours throughout the holiday season. Target also continues to leverage its On Demand team in its stores, a group of team members who can pick up shifts as desired, allowing them to balance their personal, financial and career goals.

To supplement its existing team, Target plans to hire approximately 100,000 additional seasonal team members across stores and supply chain facilities. Seasonal team members help Target deliver a joyful and easy holiday shopping experience by supporting Order Pickup and Drive Up, stocking products and helping get holiday purchases to Target guests and stores as quickly as possible. Like Target's existing team, seasonal team members have access to a market-leading starting wage range, health and well-being benefits and opportunities for growth and development. Seasonal roles often are a gateway to a continued career journey with Target; More than half of last year's seasonal team members were offered a position to stay with Target. Beginning Sept. 25, interested candidates can visit TargetSeasonalJobs to apply for seasonal positions.

Holiday joy made easy

Target provides a convenient, reliable and elevated experience no matter how consumers choose to shop this season. Consumers can use the retailer's industry-leading fulfillment services, including

Drive Up

and

Order Pickup , or use their Target Circle 360 benefits to have their holiday finds delivered to their doorstep through

unlimited same-day delivery , or get

free 2-day shipping when they spend $35. Shoppers can also save an extra 5%*

if they pay with

Target Circle Card,

get

Target Circle deals and more.

That Target (holiday) feeling

In the weeks to come, consumers will learn more about how a stroll down Target's aisles -

or a scroll on its mobile app - will transport them to a themed destination where holiday magic still lives and evokes that special Target feeling. Guests will be met with larger-than-life moments of wonder and cheer that ignite imagination and invite discovery whether in stores, online or at one of the retailer's immersive events.

For more on all the ways Target is delivering holiday magic, savings and ease

this season, visit Target's holiday press hub .

Miscellaneous

Statements in this release regarding the company's hiring and holiday season plans are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause the company's results to differ materially. The most important risks and uncertainties are described in Item 1A of the company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target , with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website

and press center .

*Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See

Target/CircleCard for program rules and details.

SOURCE Target Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED