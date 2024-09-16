Multiphoton Microscopy Market Sales To Surge At 5.5% CAGR, Reaching US$ 339.7 Million By 2034 | Fact.MR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Employing multiphoton microscopy in neuroscience research creating new area of studies in medical science

Rockville, MD, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As stated in the recently updated report by Fact.MR , a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global multiphoton microscopy market is evaluated to reach US$ 198.9 million in 2024, and the market is further projected to progress at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2024 and 2034.

Strong imaging methods such as multiphoton microscopy are becoming more popular all over the world because of their growing use in several scientific fields. The need for this cutting-edge approach is rising in a variety of sectors, including materials science and neurology, as it provides researchers with previously unattainable insights into living tissues and materials.

The method is essential to biomedical research because it produces three-dimensional and high-resolution photographs of deep tissue structures with little harm. Its increasing use is mostly due to its applicability in stem cell research, cancer research, and medication development.

Multiphoton microscopes are now more widely used in laboratories worldwide due to technical improvements that have improved their accessibility and use. The appeal of this approach is further enhanced by its ability to observe biological processes over an extended period and its compatibility with several other imaging modalities. The widespread use of technology in academics with constant commercial development and rising funding is securing a position as a pivotal tool in contemporary scientific inquiry.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:







Key Takeaways from Market Study :

The global multiphoton microscopy market is forecasted to reach US$ 339.7 million by the end of 2034.

In the East Asian region, the market in Japan is analyzed to advance at a CAGR of 6% between 2024 and 2034.

East Asia is evaluated to hold a share of 22.4% in 2024 with a valuation of US$ 44.5 million in 2024.

The market in Canada in North America is approximated to advance at a CAGR of 6% through 2034.

Among different end users of multiphoton microscopy, hospitals and clinics are estimated to hold a share of 33.8% in 2024.

“The ability to image living specimens for extended periods is helping doctors to study organisms, which is driving demand for multiphoton microscopy in the medical field,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in Multiphoton Microscopy Market:

Sutter Instrument; Olympus Corporation; Bruker; Leica Microsystems (Danhar); Femtonics Ltd.; Nikon; ZEISS; Lavision Biotech; Thorlabs, Inc; Semrock; Scientifica (Judges Scientific plc); Becker & Hickl GmbH.

Development of Small and Portable Multiphoton Microscopy Increasing Convenience in Studies Anywhere and Anytime :

The depth and speed of imaging have been greatly increased by the introduction of femtosecond lasers that are more steady and strong. Tissue-induced aberrations are currently being compensated for by novel adaptive optics systems, significantly improving picture quality in thick specimens.

Real-time 3D reconstructions and automatic feature recognition are possible by the revolutionary advancement of image processing and analysis through the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. Furthermore, the development of multicolor multiphoton imaging systems makes it possible to visualize several cellular components at once, increasing the technique's usefulness in intricate biological research.

The development of small, portable multiphoton microscopes due to miniaturization efforts has made in-vivo imaging possible in therapeutic settings. Researchers from a wide range of fields are now more easily utilizing multiphoton microscopy with these advancements, automation, and enhanced user interfaces. Multiphoton microscopy is becoming an increasingly important tool for cutting-edge research in the scientific community worldwide as these technical breakthroughs push the frontiers of biological imaging.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

Multiphoton Microscopy Industry News:



In March 2022, Bruker unveiled the Ultima Investigator Plus, a brand-new modular platform made specifically for deep tissue fluorescence imaging with the Ultima line of multiphoton microscopes. The AXE R MP multiphoton confocal microscope, developed by high-tech microscopy system pioneer Nikon Instruments Inc., was released in December 2021. It can take fast, accurate, high-quality, wide-angle photographs at a high speed while residing deep within living organisms.

More Valuable Insights on Offer :

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the multiphoton microscopy market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (two photon microscopy, three photon microscopy), by application (skin imaging, neuroscience, oncology, immunology, deep tissue imaging, functional & molecular imaging, intravital imaging, cell culture, virology), end user (hospitals & clinics, clinical & diagnostics laboratories, academic & research institutes), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Microscopy Devices Market : stands at a value of US$ 9.9 billion in 2023 and is estimated to exhibit expansion at 6.9% CAGR over the next ten years. As such, worldwide microscopy device shipments are forecasted to reach US$ 19.3 billion by 2033-end.

Automated Microscopy Market : is forecasted to magnify at a CAGR of 7.2% and increase from a market valuation of US$ 6 billion in 2022 to US$ 8.5 billion by the end of 2027.

Acoustic Microscopy Market : is estimated at US$ 1.29 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.2 billion by 2033. The global demand for acoustic microscopy technologies is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market : reached a valuation of US$ 15.05 Billion, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.6% in 2022, closing at US$ 15.95 Billion. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 6.0% CAGR, reaching US$ 28.57 Billion.

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market : reaching a value of US$ 2.98 billion in 2024. The global lung cancer diagnostics market size has been projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% and end up at US$ 5.4 billion by 2034

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

CONTACT: Contact: 11140 Rockville Pike Suite 400 Rockville, MD 20852 United States Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583 Sales Team: ...