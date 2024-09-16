(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Language Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Learning Mode, Age Group, Language, End-user, and Geography - Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online language learning market is projected to reach $44.9 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the online language learning market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, size, and share, recent developments, and forecasts till 2031.

Language learning is a process by which learners develop the ability to communicate in more than one language. Online language learning refers to the process of acquiring new language skills or enhancing existing ones through digital platforms. This mode of learning leverages the internet to provide access to a wide array of resources and tools, enabling learners to study a language at their own pace from any location. In recent years, these formats have been attracting serious attention from the language profession and the field of computer-assisted language learning (CALL). Furthermore, online language learning courses are widely adopted by students to improve communication skills as they move to different countries for better education.

The growth of the online language learning market is driven by globalization and the growing need for cross-border communication, the growing e-learning market, and the penetration of artificial intelligence in e-learning. However, data security and privacy concerns restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the increasing expenditure on the education sector, rising penetration of the internet and smartphone user base, and increasing preference for multilingual employees by multinational companies are expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, high implementation costs are major challenges impacting market growth. Additionally, the flexible pricing structure and introduction of wearable technologies are prominent trends in the online language learning market.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by government initiatives to strengthen national education networks, the growing government focus on the education sector, rapidly developing economies, and increasing disposable incomes leading to increased internet penetration, which are propelling the demand for online language learning in the region.

Segmentation Highlights



The self-learning apps and applications segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment's large market share can be attributed to the increasing adoption of self-learning apps and information & communication technology (ICT) in educational institutions, the increasing accessibility to higher education opportunities, a rising demand for immersive and practical language practice, the growing digitalization of educational content, an expanding user base of mobile phones, the easy availability of language learning apps, online courses, and virtual tutors, and a growing demand for personalized and flexible language education experiences.

The < 13 years segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the growing significance of learning a language at a young age, easy accessibility and better user interface for online language learning platforms, and the growing trend of gamification in language learning.

The Spanish segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the high popularity of the Spanish language in many countries and it being the 3rd most widely used language on the internet. All such factors, along with the increasing need for convenient and adaptive language learning solutions and a growing number of Spanish speakers and learners, represent an increased demand for online language learning solutions. he individual learners segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment's large market share is attributed to the widespread adoption of smart devices, increasing access to the internet, online language learning providers' increasing live content transmission on the internet to enhance brand engagement and reach students, the proliferation of social media platforms, and the presence of numerous well-established language learning sites.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:



Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of learning mode, age group, language, end user, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the online language learning market across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2024-2031?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the online language learning market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

What is the competitive landscape like in the online language learning market?

What are the recent developments in the online language learning market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries? Who are the local emerging players in the online language learning market, and how do they compete with other players?

Market Insights

Factors Affecting Market Growth



Globalization And The Growing Need For Cross-Border Communication Driving Market Growth

Growing E-learning Market Driving the Market Demand

Penetration of Artificial Intelligence In E-learning Is Driving Market Demand

Data Security and Privacy Concerns Are Expected to Restrain Market Growth

Increasing Expenditure On Education Sector Generating Growth Opportunities For Market Players

Rising Penetration of Internet And Smartphone User Base Generating Growth Opportunities For Market Players

Increasing Preference For Multilingual Employees By Multinational Companies Generating Growth Opportunities For Market Players Lack of Digital Infrastructure In Developing Countries Impacting Market Growth

Trends



Flexible Pricing Structure Introduction of Wearable Technologies

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)



Babbel GmbH (Germany)

Duolingo Inc. (U.S.)

ELSA Corp. (U.S.)

Enux Education Limited (China)

Mango Languages (U.S.)

Rosetta Stone LLC (U.S.)

Open Education LLC (U.S.)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (China)

Berlitz Corporation (U.S.)

McGraw Hill LLC (U.S.)

Cambly Inc. (U.S.)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company (U.S.)

Cambridge University Press & Assessment (U.K.)

Busuu Limited (U.K)

inlingua International Ltd. (Switzerland)

Transparent Language Inc. (U.S.)

The British Council (U.K)

ATI STUDIOS A.P.P.S. S.R.L (Mondly) (Romania) Memrise Limited (U.K.)

Competition Analysis



Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies Market Share Analysis

Scope of the report:

Online Language Learning Market Assessment - by Learning Mode



Self-learning Apps And Applications

Tutoring

One-on-One Learning Group Learning

Online Language Learning Market Assessment - by Age Group



< 13 Years

13-17 Years

18-20 Years

21-30 Years

31-40 Years >40 Years

Online Language Learning Market Assessment - by Language



English

Spanish

French

Mandarin

German

Japanese

Italian

Arabic

Korean Other Languages

Online Language Learning Market Assessment - by End User



Individual Learners

Educational Institutes

K-12

Higher Education

Government Institutes Corporate Learners

Online Language Learning Market Assessment - by Geography



Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Australia & New Zealand

Taiwan

Hong Kong

Singapore

Malaysia

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Spain

Russia

Poland

Netherlands

Sweden

Austria

Belgium

Switzerland

Finland

Norway

Turkey

Ireland

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.

Canada

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Chile

Argentina

Colombia

Peru Rest of Latin America

