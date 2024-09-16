British Museum Reading Room.. Iconic Sanctuary For Scholars, Writers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature by: Nussaiba bin Shaiba)

LONDON, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- The Reading Room in the British Museum is one of its iconic spaces, historically renowned as a place of study and intellectual exploration.

Opened in 1857, the circular domed structure was designed by architect Sydney Smirke and became a sanctuary for scholars, writers and researchers.

Its impressive dome with a diameter of 140 feet, was one the largest in the globe at the time of its construction, allowing natural light to flood the interior.

Over the years, the Reading Room attracted many notable figures, including Karl Marx, Virginia Wolf and George Bernard Shaw. (end)

