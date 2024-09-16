Moh, WHO Launches Workshop To Monitor Winter Respiratory Illnesses

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- The of launched on Monday, in cooperation with UN's World Health Organization (WHO) a through EMFLU to monitor winter respiratory illnesses.

Director of the Public Health Department Dr. Fahad Al-Ghamlas stated in the opening speech, that the workshop focuses on monitoring and controlling respiratory illnesses cases and classify them using the organization's electronic monitoring platform EMFLU.

He pointed out that the workshop is intended for the medical staff in the emergency department, indicating that health experts and engineers from the Ministry and WHO will provide an explanation on the digital system (EMFLU) and the developed monitoring system (EMFLU-2).

He explained that the workshop identifies the latest developments and recommendations to prevent infectious respiratory diseases, with the aim of monitoring these cases and reducing the rate of infection and death.

The workshop coincides with the ministry's campaign to vaccinate against winter respiratory illnesses, he added. (end)

