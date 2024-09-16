(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI in manufacturing market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Component, Technology, Application, End-use Industry, and Geography - Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AI in manufacturing market is projected to reach $84.5 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 32.6% from 2024 to 2031.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in manufacturing refers to the application of AI technologies and techniques to improve various aspects of manufacturing processes. These applications can range from optimizing production schedules to predictive maintenance and quality control. With the advent of Industry 4.0, the manufacturing industry has made significant progress in regard to the adoption of advanced technologies for manufacturing operations and processes.
Manufacturing industries are implementing AI-powered intelligent solutions & services to enhance the automation and operational efficiency of organizations. Thus, there is considerable growth in the demand for the adoption of AI in the manufacturing industry for intelligent manufacturing processes that offer decentralized decision-making, optimize logistics & supply chains, enhance production outcomes, advance process effectiveness, and minimize operational costs, enabling an intelligent manufacturing environment.
The growth of the AI in manufacturing market is driven by the rising adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing, the growing need for predictive maintenance and quality control, and the increasing demand for automation and operational efficiency. However, a shortage of skilled workforce restrains the growth of this market.
The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for automation, the increasing adoption of industrial robots, the advent of Industry 4.0, increasing investments by technology leaders, the growing adoption of cloud-based manufacturing solutions, and the presence of prominent market players in the region.
Furthermore, the rising number of manufacturing operations in emerging economies and the increasing adoption of AI in supply chain management and logistics are expected to generate growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market. However, data security and privacy concerns are a major challenge impacting the growth of the AI in manufacturing market. Additionally, the prominent trend in this market is the rising adoption of computer vision & robotics in manufacturing.
Segmentation Highlights
The services segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of smart manufacturing services, growing AI expertise, and growing skilled labor shortage are the major factors promoting the growth of this segment. The natural language processing segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for NLP technology for analyzing machinery data to predict and prevent failures, automate inspection report analysis, ensure adherence to safety protocols through real-time analysis, enable personalization based on customer feedback analysis, and optimize manufacturing processes by evaluating production data. The predictive maintenance & machinery inspection segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for self-monitoring, the increasing need to reduce costs related to operating heavy equipment and maintenance costs and downtime, and the increasing demand for real-time plant monitoring in manufacturing industries. The medical devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for advanced healthcare technologies, regulatory compliance requirements, and the need for improved efficiency and quality in medical device manufacturing processes.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of component, technology, application, end-use industry, and geography? What is the historical market size for AI in manufacturing market across the globe? What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2024-2031? What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the AI in manufacturing market? Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares? What is the competitive landscape like for AI in manufacturing market? What are the recent developments in the AI in manufacturing market? What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market? What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries? Who are the local emerging players in the AI in manufacturing market, and how do they compete with other players?
Market Insights
Factors Affecting Market Growth
Impact Analysis of Market Dynamics Rising Adoption of Industry 4.0 Technologies & Smart Manufacturing Driving Market Growth Growing Need for Predictive Maintenance & Quality Control Driving the Demand for AI Solutions in the Manufacturing Sector Increasing Demand for Automation & Operational Efficiency Among Manufacturers Supporting Market Growth Shortage of Skilled Professionals Limiting the Adoption of AI in the Manufacturing Sector Growing Scale of Manufacturing Operations in Emerging Economies Expected to Generate Growth Opportunities for Market Stakeholders Increasing Adoption of AI in Supply Chain Management & Logistics Expected to Accelerate Market Expansion Data Security & Privacy Concerns Expected to Remain a Major Challenge in The AI in Manufacturing Market
Trends
Increasing Adoption of Computer Vision & Robotics in Manufacturing
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Competition Analysis
Overview Key Growth Strategies Competitive Benchmarking Competitive Dashboard Industry Leaders Market Differentiators Vanguards Emerging Companies Market Ranking, by Key Players
Company Profiles
Google LLC (A Subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.) (U.S.) International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.) Intel Corporation (U.S.) Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.) Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.) Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.) Amazon Web Services Inc. (A Subsidiary of Inc.) (U.S.) Siemens AG (Germany) General Electric Company (U.S.) SAP SE (Germany) Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (U.S.) Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Sight Machine Inc. (U.S.)
Scope of the report:
AI in Manufacturing Market Assessment - by Component
Hardware Processors Networking Memory Software AI Platforms AI Solutions Services Deployment & Integration Support & Maintenance
AI in Manufacturing Market - by Technology
Machine Learning (ML) Natural Language Processing (NLP) Context-Aware Computing Computer Vision Speech and Voice Recognition
AI in Manufacturing Market - by Application
Field Services Quality Management Cybersecurity Robotics & Factory Automation Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection Material Handling Production Planning Safety Planning Energy management Supply Chain Optimization
AI in Manufacturing Market - by End-use Industry
Semiconductor & Electronics Energy & Power Pharmaceuticals Medical Devices Automotive Heavy Metals & Machine Manufacturing Fast-moving Consumer Goods Aerospace and Defense Other Industries
AI in Manufacturing Market - by Geography
North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Ireland Turkey Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia & New Zealand Thailand Indonesia Taiwan Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN16092024004107003653ID1108677473
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.