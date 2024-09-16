Community Cloud Market Hits $82.9 Billion By 2032, Supported By A CAGR Of 33.6% From 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Community Cloud Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Community Cloud size generated $4.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $82.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 33.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.A community cloud, a kind of cloud infrastructure, meets the requirement of a particular community or group of organizations by allowing them to share resources and services based on common operational and regulatory requirements. Organizations can choose to host their own data centers and split the cost and responsibilities to set up a community cloud.Download Sample Pages:Factors such as rise in demand for infrastructure with high performance and low latency, increase in need to reduce the number of servers and increase green computing, and rise in demand for security, compliance, and data redundancy, primarily drive the growth of the community cloud market. However, governance and trust issues hamper the market growth to some extent. Moreover, rise in collaboration and information exchange between corporations is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly two-fifths of the global community cloud market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to a significant emphasis on technological improvements, an established IT infrastructure, and a high level of digitization. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period, owing to fast growing economy, large population, and increasing digitization. Moreover, rise in demand for scalable and affordable IT solutions is one of the major factors propelling the growth of the community cloud.Enquiry Before Buying:Leading Market Players-Google LLCIBM CorporationMicrosoft CorporationCisco Systems, Inc.DXC Technology CompanyAmazon Web Services, Inc.BroadcomAtos SeAkamai TechnologiesVMware, IncThe report analyzes these key players in the global community cloud market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.Similar Reports:U.S. Community Cloud Market:Australia Community Cloud Market:South Korea Community Cloud Market:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.