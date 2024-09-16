Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market : Driving Efficiency In Autonomous Material Handling Forecast, 20202027 AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "Automated Guided Vehicle Market by Type (Tow Vehicles, Unit Load Carriers, Pallet Trucks, Assembly Line Vehicles, and Forklift Trucks), Navigation (Laser Guidance, Magnetic Guidance, Inductive Guidance, Optical Tape Guidance, Vision Guidance, and Others), Application (Transportation, Distribution, Storage, Assembly, Packaging, and Waste Handling), (Automotive, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Aerospace, Healthcare, Logistics, Retail, and Others), and Mode of Operation (Indoor and Outdoor): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.Automated Guided Vehicle Market Analysis 2020-2027 :The global automated guided vehicle market size was valued at $5.21 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $13.52 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.6% from 2020 to 2027. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global automated guided vehicle market in 2019, in terms of revenue, and LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth rate during the forecast period.Get Research Report Sample Pages :Increase in demand for automation and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and reduction in labor costs in various organizations, and surge in accuracy, safety, and productivity have boosted the growth of the global automated guided vehicle market. However, high cost of initial investments and dearth of flexibility of automated guided vehicles hinder the market growth. On the contrary, integration of the Industry 4.0 is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.The global automated guided vehicle industry is segmented on the basis of type, navigation technology, application, industry, mode of operation, and region. Based on type, the assembly line vehicles segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. However, the two wheels segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to around one-fourth of the market.On the basis of navigation technology, the inductive guidance segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. However, the laser guidance segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for around one-third of the market.The global automated guided vehicle market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across LAMEA is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period. However, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market.Procure Complete Research Report - /purchase-optionsCOVID-19 impact analysis :All original equipment manufacturers operating in the automated guided vehicle market demand witnessed a sharp drop in wholesales, owing to COVID-19 outbreak related lockdowns. COVID -19 led to a major disruption on supply side as significant number of manufacturers are dependent on China markets for raw components. Unavailability of raw material is experienced by the original equipment manufacturers due to the COVID-19 outbreak as significant number of manufacturers are dependent on China fir raw components. companies with international supply chains may need to analyze critical components that are in short supply and should considering strategies for alternative sourcingLeading Market Players :BALYO,Daifuku Co., Ltd.,E&K Automation GmbH,inVia Robotics, Inc.,JBT,KUKA AG,Oceaneering International, Inc.,Seegrid Corporation,SSI Schaefer,Toyota Material Handling,others.Inquiry Before Buying -Read More Reports :Self-Driving Electric Vehicle Market :Reusable Launch Vehicle Market :Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market :Ethanol Vehicle Market :Air Powered Vehicle Market :Recreational Vehicle Market :About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

