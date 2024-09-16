Ophthalmic Devices Market Is Forecast To Reach USD 69.2 Billion By 2031 From USD 44.3 Billion In 2022 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global ophthalmic devices is projected to experience significant growth, with its market value expected to rise from USD 44.3 billion in 2022 to USD 69.2 billion by 2031. This robust expansion, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2031, is driven by advancements in ophthalmic technology, an aging population, and increasing cases of vision-related disorders such as cataracts, glaucoma, and macular degeneration.The Request of this Sample Report Here-Ophthalmic devices, which include diagnostic, surgical, and vision correction instruments, are seeing growing demand globally as healthcare providers increasingly focus on improving eye care services and outcomes. Innovations in minimally invasive surgeries and the development of advanced diagnostic tools are further propelling the market. In addition, rising awareness about the importance of routine eye check-ups, coupled with government initiatives to combat preventable blindness, are expected to contribute to market growth.Key market players are focusing on research and development to launch cutting-edge products, while partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are fostering a competitive landscape. As the global population ages and the prevalence of chronic eye conditions increases, the ophthalmic devices market is poised to play a crucial role in enhancing the quality of eye care worldwide.List of Key Companies Profiled:.Alcon.Bausch + Lomb.Canon Inc..Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.Clearlab SG PTE, Ltd..EssilorLuxottica SA.Glaukos Corporation.Haag-Streit Holding.HEINE Optotechnik.Hoya Corporation.Johnson & Johnson Vision.Lumenis.Luneau Technology Group.Neo Vision.Nidek Co. Ltd..OcuLentis.STAAR Surgical Company.Topcon Corporation.Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.Marco.Kowa Optimed. Inc..Oculus Inc..Reichert, Inc..Beye, LLC(Keeler).CSO srl.Takagi.Rexxam.Inami.Welch Allyn.Huvitz.Plusoptix.Tomey.Volk.Ellex Medical Laser Limited.Iridex Corp..Other Prominent playersSecure Your Copy of the Full Report:-Segmentation Overview of the Global Ophthalmic Devices MarketBy Product.Vision Care Products.Surgical Devices.Diagnostic & Monitoring DevicesBy Vision Care.Spectacles.Contact LensesBy Surgical Devices.Cataract Surgical Devices.Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices.Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices.Refractive Surgical Devices.Glaucoma Surgical Devices.Ophthalmic Microscopes.Ophthalmic Surgical AccessoriesBy Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices.Ophthalmoscopes.Chart Projectors.Corneal Topography Systems.Fundus Cameras.Lensometers.Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems.Autorefractors & Keratometers.Optical Biometry Systems.Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners.Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers.Phoropters.Retinoscopes.Slit Lamps.Specular Microscopes.Tonometers.Wavefront aberrometers.Indirect Ophthalmic LensBy End Users.Consumers.Hospitals.Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers.Other End UsersDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

