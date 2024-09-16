Holy Matters Marlon Hoffman's Premiere Solo-Album, Co-Produced With Davey Johnstone Now Streaming

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Album Cover for New Album by Marlon Hoffman / Davey Johnstone

Musicians Marlon Hoffman, Davey Johnstone and Bernard Fowler recording the album Holy Matters

Musician Marlon Hoffman

Holy Matters is a pure shot across the bow which celebrates survival, healing and wisdom and it does it with a wry sense of humor.*

- Denny Seiwell (Original member of Wings)LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HOLY MATTERS, Marlon Hoffman's premiere solo-album , co-produced with Davey Johnstone (Elton John Band) and with vocal direction by Bernard Fowler (Rolling Stones) is now available to stream everywhere.Robert Morgan Fisher wrote: "From the solemn and intense lead-off title song to the penultimate rocker,“Runnin' Outta Road,” Holy Matters burns with hope and inspiration tempered by beautiful desolation. This Davey Johnstone/Marlon Hoffman collaboration has all the sparkle of Johnstone's decades with Elton John."When Johnstone heard his friend Marlon Hoffman's work on Marlon Hoffman Band's albums LE HAPPY & LA PAIX, he recognized that Hoffman's outlaw voice and performance style was perfect for two of his songs penned with Rick Otto,“Suicide Ride” and“Runnin Outta Road” The two songs were released as singles this summer and have received tens of thousands of listens across social media . They recorded HOLY MATTERS ten tracks at Hoffman's Kenrose Studio in Los Angeles where Davey recorded his album DEEPER THAN MY ROOTS in 2022.The album HOLY MATTERS is a collaboration among kindred spirits. Musicians on the album include Marlon Hoffman (Marlon Hoffman Band, The Clones STL, St. Louis Mopes), Davey Johnstone (Elton John Band, Magna Carta, Alice Cooper, Stevie Nicks) and Bernard Fowler (N.Y.C. Peech Boys, Rolling Stones, The Charlie Watts Quintet, John Lydon, Ozzy Osborn, Alice Cooper and Living Colour and Motörhead.) Phil Parlapiano (John Prine, Bonnie Raitt, Rod Stewart, Tracy Chapman), Stephen Ferrone (Average White Band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers), John O'Kennedy, Major Wynn, Jon Poli (Naked Eyes), Jody Daley-Lovett. Musicians on the songs, Suicide Ride and Runnin Outta Road INCLUDE: Davey Johnstone on Electric, Acoustic, Bass and Slide Guitars. Jesse Johnstone on Drums, Adam Chester on Piano, Andrew Schwartz and Charlie Johnstone Mixing.HOLY MATTERS SONG TITLES AND CREDITS:“Holy Matters” written by Marlon Hoffman & Major Wynn. Vocals, Guitar-Marlon Hoffman, Bass, Organ, Percussion, Bells-Major Wynn;“Suicide Ride” written by Davey Johnstone & Rick Otto. Vocals-Marlon Hoffman, Guitar and Bass-Davey Johnstone, Background Vocals-Davey Johnstone and Bernard Fowler, Drums-Jesse Johnstone;“Om Namah Shivaya (Lady in Paris)” written by Marlon Hoffman. Vocals, Guitar-Marlon Hoffman, Guitar Arrangement- John O'Kennedy, Guitars-Marlon Hoffman, Davey Johnstone and John O'Kennedy, Bass-Davey Johnstone, Nord Synth-Davey Johnstone, Drums-Major Wynn, Background Vocals: Bernard Fowler and Davey Johnstone;“Midnight Moon” written by Marlon Hoffman. Vocals, Guitar-Marlon Hoffman, Guitars and Arrangement-John O'Kennedy, Lap Steel-John O'Kennedy, Lead Guitar-Davey Johnstone, Background Vocals-Davey Johnstone and Bernard Fowler, Drums-Jon Poli;“I Believe” written by Marlon Hoffman. Vocals-Marlon Hoffman, Guitars-Davey Johnstone, John O'Kennedy and Marlon Hoffman, Mandolin-Davey Johnstone, Bass-Jody Daley, Drums-Major Wynn and Jon Poli, Background Vocals-Bernard Fowler and Davey Johnstone;“I Can't Talk To You No More” written by Marlon Hoffman. Vocals-Marlon Hoffman, Bass-Jody Daley-Lovett, Guitars-John O'Kennedy, Davey Johnstone and Marlon Hoffman, Background Vocals-Bernard Fowler and Davey Johnstone, Drums-Major Wynn;“Red Robe” written by Marlon Hoffman. Vocals, Guitar-Marlon Hoffman, Mandolin, Ukelele-Davey Johnstone, Guitars-Davey Johnstone, John O'Kennedy, Bass-Jody Daley-Lovett, Drums-Major Wynn, Background Vocals-Bernard Fowler and Davey Johnstone;“Runnin' Outta Road” written by Davey Johnstone & Rick Otto. Guitar-Davey Johnstone, Drums-Jesse Johnstone, Bass-Davey Johnstone, Lead Vocals-Marlon Hoffman, Background Vocals-Davey Johnstone;“Grandpa Dave” written by Marlon Hoffman. Vocals-Marlon Hoffman, Guitars-John O'Kennedy, Davey Johnstone and Marlon Hoffman, Bass-Jody Daley-Lovett, Drums-Stephen Ferrone, Background Vocals-Davey Johnstone and Bernard Fowler.*From Robert Morgan Fisher (RobertMorganFisher)The album HOLY MATTERS is now available on streaming apps everywhere.Check out the website: MarlonHoffman

Anita Lee

Anita Lee Publicity

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Marlon Hoffman - Holy Matters

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.