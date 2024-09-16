(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 India Immunodiagnostics market Database - Supplier Shares, 2023-2028 Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts for 100 Abused Drugs, Cancer, Clinical Chemistry, Endocrine, Immunoprotein and TDM Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database provides the 2023 supplier shares, the 2023-2028 volume and sales forecasts for 100 clinical chemistry, TDM, endocrine, cancer, immunoprotein and abused drug assays, as well as comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test, including:
Clinical Chemistry
Albumin, Alkaline Phosphatase, ALT/SGPT, Ammonia, Amylase, Apolipoprotein A-1, Apolipoprotein B, AST/SGOT, Beta-Hydroxybutyrate, Bilirubin (Direct), Bilirubin (Total), BNP, BUN (Blood Urea Nitrogen), Calcitonin, Calcium, Carbon Dioxide/Bicarbonate, Cardio hs CRP, Chloride, Cholesterol, Cholinesterase, Creatine Kinase (CK), CK-MB, Creatinine, CRP, Cystatin C, Ferritin, Fructosamine, GGT, Glucose, HDL Cholesterol, Homocysteine, hs-CRP, Insulin, Iron, Iron (Total Binding Capacity), Iron (Unsaturated Binding Capacity), LDH, LDL Cholesterol, LDL Cholesterol Direct, Lipase, Lipoprotein a, Magnesium, Microalbumin, Myoglobin, NT-proBNP, Phosphorus, Potassium, Sodium, ST2, Total Protein, Transferrin, Triglycerides, Troponin, Uric Acid
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM)
Amikacin, Apixaban, Argatroban, Betrixaban, Carbamazepine, Cyclosporin, Dabigatran, Digoxin, Edoxaban, Everolimus, Fluindione, Gentamicin, Levetiracetam, Lithium, Methotrexate, NAPA/Procainamide, Phenobarbital, Phenytoin, Quinidine, Rivaroxaban, Sirolimus, Tacrolimus, Theophylline, Tobramycin, Topirimate, Valproic Acid, Vancomycin, Warfarin
Endocrine Function
Cortisol, Estradiol, FSH, HCG, Gastrin, Growth Hormone/IGF-1, LH, Progesterone, PTH/IO PTH, Prolactin, T3, T3 Free, T3 Uptake, T4, T4 Free, TBG, Testosterone, Thyroglobulin Ab, TPO Ab, TSH
Tumor Markers and Special Chemistry
AFP, CA 15-3/27-29, CA 19-9, CEA, Ferritin, Follate (Folic Acid), Glycosylated Hemoglobin, HCG, 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D2 and D3, Occult Blood, PAP, PSA, Thyroglobulin, Vitamin B-12
Immunoproteins
C3, C4, Free Light Chains, Haptoglobin, IgA, IgE Specific, IgE Total, IgG, IgM, Immunofixation, Prealbumin, Protein Electrophoresis
Drugs of Abuse
Amphetamines, Barbiturates, Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids/Marijuana, Cocaine, LSD, Methadone, Methaqualone, Opiates, Phencyclidine (PCP), Propoxyphene, Tricyclic Antidepressants
