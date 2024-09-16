(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 India Immunodiagnostics Database - Supplier Shares, 2023-2028 Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts for 100 Abused Drugs, Cancer, Clinical Chemistry, Endocrine, Immunoprotein and TDM Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database provides the 2023 supplier shares, the 2023-2028 volume and sales forecasts for 100 clinical chemistry, TDM, endocrine, cancer, immunoprotein and abused drug assays, as well as comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test, including:

Clinical Chemistry

Albumin, Alkaline Phosphatase, ALT/SGPT, Ammonia, Amylase, Apolipoprotein A-1, Apolipoprotein B, AST/SGOT, Beta-Hydroxybutyrate, Bilirubin (Direct), Bilirubin (Total), BNP, BUN (Blood Urea Nitrogen), Calcitonin, Calcium, Carbon Dioxide/Bicarbonate, Cardio hs CRP, Chloride, Cholesterol, Cholinesterase, Creatine Kinase (CK), CK-MB, Creatinine, CRP, Cystatin C, Ferritin, Fructosamine, GGT, Glucose, HDL Cholesterol, Homocysteine, hs-CRP, Insulin, Iron, Iron (Total Binding Capacity), Iron (Unsaturated Binding Capacity), LDH, LDL Cholesterol, LDL Cholesterol Direct, Lipase, Lipoprotein a, Magnesium, Microalbumin, Myoglobin, NT-proBNP, Phosphorus, Potassium, Sodium, ST2, Total Protein, Transferrin, Triglycerides, Troponin, Uric Acid

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM)

Amikacin, Apixaban, Argatroban, Betrixaban, Carbamazepine, Cyclosporin, Dabigatran, Digoxin, Edoxaban, Everolimus, Fluindione, Gentamicin, Levetiracetam, Lithium, Methotrexate, NAPA/Procainamide, Phenobarbital, Phenytoin, Quinidine, Rivaroxaban, Sirolimus, Tacrolimus, Theophylline, Tobramycin, Topirimate, Valproic Acid, Vancomycin, Warfarin

Endocrine Function

Cortisol, Estradiol, FSH, HCG, Gastrin, Growth Hormone/IGF-1, LH, Progesterone, PTH/IO PTH, Prolactin, T3, T3 Free, T3 Uptake, T4, T4 Free, TBG, Testosterone, Thyroglobulin Ab, TPO Ab, TSH

Tumor Markers and Special Chemistry

AFP, CA 15-3/27-29, CA 19-9, CEA, Ferritin, Follate (Folic Acid), Glycosylated Hemoglobin, HCG, 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D2 and D3, Occult Blood, PAP, PSA, Thyroglobulin, Vitamin B-12

Immunoproteins

C3, C4, Free Light Chains, Haptoglobin, IgA, IgE Specific, IgE Total, IgG, IgM, Immunofixation, Prealbumin, Protein Electrophoresis

Drugs of Abuse

Amphetamines, Barbiturates, Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids/Marijuana, Cocaine, LSD, Methadone, Methaqualone, Opiates, Phencyclidine (PCP), Propoxyphene, Tricyclic Antidepressants

