Kolkata To Witness B Praak's Mesmerizing Performance At 'Kolkata Odyssey' On October 20Th

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 16th September, 2024: The vibrant city of Kolkata is set to host an extraordinary musical event as renowned Indian composer and B Praak takes the stage for a spectacular live concert, "Kolkata Odyssey," on 20th October at Big Lawn Nicco Park, Kolkata. This grand event promises to deliver more than just a concert; it aims to offer a transformative musical journey into the next dimension of live performances.



Kolkata Odyssey is not merely an event but a grand festival dedicated to celebrating Kolkata's rich cultural and musical heritage. Attendees can anticipate a mesmerizing fusion of breathtaking visuals and immersive soundscapes designed to elevate their concert experience. The festival is crafted to honor the vibrant spirit of Kolkata, offering an unforgettable night of music and celebration.



B Praak, a leading figure in the Indian music industry known for his distinctive voice and emotionally charged compositions, will take center stage. His recent work from the movie Animal, particularly the soul-stirring track Saari Duniya Jala Denge, has become a fan favorite. Alongside this latest sensation, B Praak will perform his chart-topping hits such as Teri Mitti, Zohrajabeen and Filhaal, which have deeply resonated with audiences. This performance will elevate his iconic songs to new heights, creating an emotionally powerful experience for all.



On this Occasion, Pranav Jaiswal, Organiser & MD of Bivita Events & Co. said,“We are thrilled to bring B Praak's extraordinary talent to Kolkata with Kolkata Odyssey. This concert will transcend the traditional live music experience, offering a mesmerizing blend of stunning visuals and immersive sound. Join us for a night that promises to be unforgettable as we embark on this unique musical journey together. Our primary goal with Kolkata Odyssey is to provide a dedicated festival that celebrates and highlights the vibrant spirit of Kolkata.”

