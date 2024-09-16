Fastercapital Welcomes Fantasiavoyage To Its Launchup Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FasterCapital is thrilled to announce the inclusion of Enefty, a virtual startup, in its LaunchUp program.



Fantasia Voyage is founded by Abdel Aziz Diallo and is set to revolutionize the through cutting-edge and artificial intelligence.



Fantasia Voyage's innovative approach to virtual travel sets it apart from traditional solutions by offering users a truly immersive and customizable experience that transcends the limitations of physical travel. By harnessing the power of virtual reality and generative AI, FantasiaVoyage is poised to provide users with personalized adventures that rival real-life travel experiences. The company is based in Guinea.



Bashar Hamood Managing Director of FasterCapital, added, "FantasiaVoyage's unique value proposition aligns perfectly with our mission to support disruptive startups. Through our program, we will provide FantasiaVoyage with the necessary resources, mentorship, and network to help them scale their business and reach new heights."



Abdel Aziz Diallo, the founder of Fantasia Voyage, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to be part of FasterCapital's program. The support and expertise provided by FasterCapital will be instrumental in helping us achieve our vision of transforming the travel industry. We look forward to leveraging this partnership to bring FantasiaVoyage to new heights."



FasterCapital is committed to supporting innovative startups like Fantasia Voyage and looks forward to helping them navigate the challenges of raising capital and scaling their business.

Company :-FasterCapital

User :- Rasha Almasri

Email :...

Phone :-+971 5558 55663

Mobile:- +971 5558 55663

Url :-