New US Aid Package To Include Air Defense Systems And Missiles Ukrainian MP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States has announced an aid package for Ukraine, which will include air defense systems and missiles.

Ukrainian MP, deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Yehor Cherniev, told about this on the national television, Ukrinform reports.

"We see that our partners continue to provide us with defense aid. Recently, a package from the US was announced, which will include air defense systems and missiles to them," Cherniev said.

He noted that the partners are aware of the need to help protect Ukrainian critical infrastructure threatened by Russian terrorist attacks, which is why they are trying to supply as many of such missiles as possible.

"We understand that there are certain limitations both in terms of production and in terms of what is left in the warehouses, so, unfortunately, we do not have thousands of such missiles, but to a certain extent we are replenishing our stocks through the aid packages provided by our partners," the People's Deputy emphasized.

for$5.8in– The

Cherniev expressed hope that the victory plan presented by Volodymyr Zelensky at the meeting with Joe Biden will coincide in most points with the plan that the White House has recently submitted to the US Congress.

As reported by Ukrinform, the transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia may become a trigger for Western partners in the matter of granting Ukraine permission to strike with long-range weapons deep into the Russian territory.