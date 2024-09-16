Classical Music Evening Held In Front Of Nizami Ganjavi Mausoleum
An evening themed "Nizami in classical music" has been held in
Ganja as part of the Nizami Days in Ganja,
Azernews reports.
Under the direction of People's Artist Rafael Bayramov and
accompanied by the Chamber Orchestra of the Ganja State
Philharmonic, People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honored Artist
Tural Abdullayev, and soloists Rustam Jafarov, Elmir Pishnamazzade,
Samir Mammadov, Vasif Bayramov, and Zamina Mustafayeva performed
works set to the words of the great poet Nizami Ganjavi.
The evening featured compositions by national classics,
including Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Arazbarı," "Sənsiz," and "Sevgili
canan," Fikrat Amirov's "Gülüm," Cahangir Cahangirov's "Gül
camalın," Tofig Guliyev's "Gözüm aydın gözümə," and Süleyman
Alaskerov's "Sərvi xuramanım mənim." Nizami's ghazals were recited
by Lala Hasanjan and Muhammad Hajiyeva.
The project "Nizami Days", dedicated to the work of the classic
of Azerbaijani poetry, one of the greatest poets of the mediaeval
East, the greatest romantic poet in epic literature Nizami Ganjavi
(1141 - 1209), is being implemented from September 11 to 15 with
the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Ganja Executive
Authority.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
