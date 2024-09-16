Azerbaijan's MFA Congratulates Mexico
9/16/2024 5:19:43 AM
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA)
congratulated Mexico on its national day, Azernews
reports, citing the post shared by ministry on its official "X"
account.
"Our congratulations and best wishes to the United Mexican
States and its people on the occasion of their National Day!" the
post reads.
