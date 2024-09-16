Next Assassination Attempt Against US Presidential Candidate: Possibility High With Armenian Lobby

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Read more
There is no shortage of shocking news about the former president
of the United States and highly reputable candidate Donald Trump,
who seems to be much more successful than his rivals in the next
presidential elections.
Thus, another assassination attempt against presidential hopeful
Donald J. trump happened in West Palm Beach, Florida, today, on
September 15. Let's note that this is the second assassination
attempt in two months, against one of the top five best presidents
in the United States' history.
The reasons for the conspiracy against Donald Trump are
currently interpreted in different versions, but the name of the
Armenian lobby is not excluded among the possibilities. The reason
is the recent growing confidence in Trump's victory in the
elections and, at the same time, his political position, which is
more focused on strengthening US relations with Azerbaijan and
Turkiye than the Armenian lobby. Donald Trump was also one of the
leaders interested in maintaining warm relations with Israel.
In his comment on the issue for Azernews ,
American political commentator Peter Tase noted that from the
moment Trump comes to power, he will focus primarily on
strengthening economic relations with Azerbaijan.
“President Trump's upcoming administration will forge stronger
ties with Azerbaijan and increase economic cooperation with Baku,”
Tase said.
The expert added that Donald Trump may also suspend US financial
support for Armenia.
“President Trump will begin to cut funding allocated recently
towards the Government of Armenia and will work hard to strengthen
the economic cooperation with Türkiye and Azerbaijan. The latest
assassination attempt against former president Trump is a clear
testimony of how tumultuous and decayed is the current state of
public order across the United States,” he said.
According to the Latin American expert, the tensions on the
Mexican borders, as well as problems related to migrants, have
started to pose a serious threat inside America. The growing
tension is spreading even to the White House.
“The immigration crisis on the border with Mexico is causing a
heavy burden on the law enforcement authorities in many states,
such as Florida, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. The Biden - Harris
will be leaving the White House in January 2025, in deplorable
conditions, and the cities across the USA have never been as
dangerous as they are today. The outgoing administration of Biden -
Harris is also leaving behind a disastrous foreign policy heritage
and a European continent with the largest armed conflict it has
seen since WWII,” he concluded.
MENAFN16092024000195011045ID1108677352
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.