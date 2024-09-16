Next Assassination Attempt Against US Presidential Candidate: Possibility High With Armenian Lobby

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

There is no shortage of shocking news about the former president of the United States and highly reputable candidate Donald Trump, who seems to be much more successful than his rivals in the next presidential elections.

Thus, another assassination attempt against presidential hopeful Donald J. happened in West Palm Beach, Florida, today, on September 15. Let's note that this is the second assassination attempt in two months, against one of the top five best presidents in the United States' history.

The reasons for the conspiracy against Donald Trump are currently interpreted in different versions, but the name of the Armenian lobby is not excluded among the possibilities. The reason is the recent growing confidence in Trump's victory in the elections and, at the same time, his political position, which is more focused on strengthening US relations with Azerbaijan and Turkiye than the Armenian lobby. Donald Trump was also one of the leaders interested in maintaining warm relations with Israel.

In his comment on the issue for Azernews , American political commentator Peter Tase noted that from the moment Trump comes to power, he will focus primarily on strengthening economic relations with Azerbaijan.

“President Trump's upcoming administration will forge stronger ties with Azerbaijan and increase economic cooperation with Baku,” Tase said.

The expert added that Donald Trump may also suspend US financial support for Armenia.

“President Trump will begin to cut funding allocated recently towards the Government of Armenia and will work hard to strengthen the economic cooperation with Türkiye and Azerbaijan. The latest assassination attempt against former president Trump is a clear testimony of how tumultuous and decayed is the current state of public order across the United States,” he said.

According to the Latin American expert, the tensions on the Mexican borders, as well as problems related to migrants, have started to pose a serious threat inside America. The growing tension is spreading even to the White House.

“The immigration crisis on the border with Mexico is causing a heavy burden on the law enforcement authorities in many states, such as Florida, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. The Biden - Harris will be leaving the White House in January 2025, in deplorable conditions, and the cities across the USA have never been as dangerous as they are today. The outgoing administration of Biden - Harris is also leaving behind a disastrous foreign policy heritage and a European continent with the largest armed conflict it has seen since WWII,” he concluded.