VISALIA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maison Law Mobility Training Course at Kaweah opened today at the Kaweah Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Visalia, California with a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new, one-of-a-kind outdoor mobility training facility. Maison Law Accident & Injury Lawyers, a personal injury law firm located in central California donated the funds for the outdoor mobility training facility. Designed to aid in the rehabilitation of patients recovering from major traumas and life-changing disabilities, the outdoor facility helps patients learn how to successfully navigate their local environment safely by replicating terrains they will face in their daily lives. It is the first of its kind in California and it is an important step forward in the rehabilitation process.

is meticulously designed to simulate common environmental challenges in central California, including: river rock, gravel, brick walkways, flagstone, pebbles, crushed rock, turf, curbs, and various ramps. These practice areas allow patients to safely develop the skills needed to navigate terrains that are hazardous to them while walking or using a wheelchair, all under the expert guidance of Kaweah Health's skilled medical professionals. By building confidence and gaining practical experience, the Maison Law Mobility Training Course at Kaweah Health empowers patients to regain their independence and resume their normal lives beyond the hospital's walls.

"As a law firm that represents clients who have suffered serious injuries, we are committed to not only obtaining the legal settlements they deserve but also supporting our clients as they recover from those injuries. We saw a missing link in the rehab process recognizing that the ability to return to community mobility is one of the largest obstacles for patients recovering from major traumas," said Martin Gasparian, founding partner of Maison Law. " We are so proud to team up with Kaweah Health Rehabilitation Hospital to address this need in a new and transformative way. We hope it will be a national model."

"We want to thank Maison Law for their generosity and help making this outdoor mobility training course a reality. We believe this is a significant innovation in the rehabilitation process. It is a simple concept but a very impactful one when it comes to helping patients return to their daily lives in their local communities. It can be replicated in communities everywhere to include terrains common to specific areas. We are very excited to see the progress our patients make now that we can offer them this new rehab option," said Molly Niederreiter, Director of Rehabilitation and Skilled Services, Kaweah Health.

Maison Law Mobility Training Course at Kaweah Health will serve as a critical resource for patients recovering from life-altering physical events such as strokes, car accidents, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, and neurological disorders. It will be accessible to patients treated at Kaweah Health Rehabilitation Hospital's Inpatient Rehab and Outpatient Neurology departments.

About Maison Law Accident & Injury Lawyers

Founded by Martin Gasparian, Maison Law Accident & Injury Lawyers is committed to seeking justice for the injured with the goal of helping to make clients whole financially, physically and emotionally. With a background representing large corporations with cases from around the world, Maison Law understands how large corporations and insurance companies work. Maison Law attorneys are passionate about helping accident victims be compensated for their injuries.

Maison Law is actively involved in the prevention of accidents throughout the state of California, starting with promoting bike helmet safety to help prevent head injuries. The firm also donated the Maison Law Mobility Training Course at Kaweah Health to assist with helping those recovering from traumatic injury navigate surfaces and conditions as part of their recovery as they venture back into the community.

