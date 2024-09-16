BPS Kindergarten Celebrates Teacher's Day Virtually

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School at Kindergarten section celebrated Teacher's Day, themed as 'Teach Besides Me' wherein parents take the role of teachers.

It was conducted virtually with a variety of engaging activities designed to honour and appreciate the dedication of teachers. The day was marked by heartfelt moments that highlighted the significant role teachers play in shaping young minds. The celebration began with an informative introduction to Teacher's Day. Each class welcomed a parent volunteer as the teacher for the day to lead a session on a subject of their choice. This initiative allowed parents to share their passions and expertise through engaging activities such as storytelling, singing, puppet shows, and fun games. The students responded with great enthusiasm, making the experience both exciting and educational.

A special highlight of the day was the virtual Teacher's Day Card Making activity. Students eagerly participated in crafting greeting cards to express their gratitude and admiration for their teachers. They designed and decorated the cards with heartfelt messages and colourful artwork, which they presented to their teachers with much appreciation, adding a personal touch to the event.

Overall, the celebration was memorable and reflected deep respect for the teachers. The day's activities not only honoured teachers but also fostered a greater understanding and appreciation among students for the crucial role their teachers play in their lives.