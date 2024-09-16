Danske bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 37

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company announcement no. 41 2024







16 September 2024

Danske share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 37

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 37:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 16,376,168 202.1576 3,310,567,532 09/09/2024 125,100 207.6334 25,974,938 10/09/2024 168,118 206.0233 34,636,225 11/09/2024 190,188 205.1930 39,025,246 12/09/2024 134,789 205.3120 27,673,799 13/09/2024 132,800 205.9470 27,349,762 Total accumulated over week 37 750,995 205.9401 154,659,971 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 17,127,163 202.3235 3,465,227,502

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.99% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Attachments



Individual Transactions-Week 37 Company announcement no 41 2024