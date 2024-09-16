(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Track Etched Membranes - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Track Etched Membranes was estimated at US$843.6 Million in 2023, and is projected to reach US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers and forecasts.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Membrane Filters segment, which is expected to reach US$855.4 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.2%. The Capsule & Cartridge Filters segment is also set to grow at 9.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $230.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.4% CAGR to reach $252.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Why You Should Buy This Report:

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $843.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1700 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



World Market Trajectories

Track Etched Membranes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Avestin, Inc.

BRAND GmbH

Chmlab Group

Corning

Danaher

Eaton Corporation

GE Healthcare

Graver Technologies

Greiner Bio-One International

GVS Group

It4ip

Macherey-Nagel

Merck

Oxyphen

SABEU

Sarstedt

Sartorius

Scaffdex

SKC

Sterlitech

Thermo Fisher Scientific Zefon International

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Demand for High-Precision Filtration

Advancements in Membrane Manufacturing Technology

Growing Applications in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

Impact of Environmental Monitoring and Water Treatment

Technological Innovations in Membrane Materials

Trends in Healthcare and Diagnostic Applications

Strategic Collaborations in Filtration Technology Growth in Industrial Filtration Applications

Global Track Etched Membranes Market

