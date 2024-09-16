Isobutanol Market Outlook 2021-2030: Demand Trends And Competitive Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Isobutanol Market Analysis, Top Drivers, Key Players, Segmentation And Forecast To 2033

- David CorreaPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a report from Allied Market Research, the global isobutanol market witnessed revenues of $1.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $1.9 billion by 2030, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.Key Drivers and OpportunitiesThe market is primarily driven by increased automotive production, a surge in isobutyl acetate demand, and growing construction activities. However, fluctuating crude oil prices leading to high raw material costs pose challenges. Conversely, the emergence of bio-isobutanol as a cost-effective alternative offers new growth opportunities.Download Sample PDF :Isobutanol, with the chemical formula (CH3)2CHCH2OH, is a primary alcohol and a versatile solvent and chemical intermediate used across various industries. Its wide solubility range includes regular solvents like alcohols, ethers, glycols, aromatic hydrocarbons, and aldehydes, although it has low miscibility in water. Isobutanol finds applications as an extractant, additive, humectant, dehydrating agent, and starting material.Increasing demand from chemical and oil & gas industries, coupled with its limited miscibility and medium volatility, drives market growth. The rise in isobutyl acetate usage in food processing, lacquer, and other industries, along with expanded applications in the paint & coatings sector, further propels market expansion. Additionally, the production of bio-isobutanol as a cost-effective alternative presents new avenues for market growth. However, stringent regulations governing isobutyl acetate usage in food processing and cosmetics act as market constraints.Purchase Enquiry Report @Market SegmentationThe global isobutanol market is segmented by product, application, and region. The bio-based isobutanol segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period and held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. The report also analyzes synthetic isobutanol and other variants.Application-wise, the solvents & coatings segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, while the oil & gas segment dominated in 2020, accounting for almost half of the market share.Regional AnalysisIn 2020, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market, capturing over two-fifths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership with the highest projected CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here:Leading Market PlayersKey players in the global isobutanol market include BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Gevo, Ineos Group Holdings S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Oq Chemicals Gmbh, Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad, Sasol Limited, The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited, and The Dow Chemical Company.Similar Reports :Linalool Market :Dimethicone Market :Water Desalination Equipment Market :Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market :About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

