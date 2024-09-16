(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, of three prominent Brazilian companies will receive dividend payments.



Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) stands out with the highest per-share remuneration, offering R$ 0.0736 to its investors.



Petrobras, Jalles Machado (JALL3), and Ferbasa (FESA3) are set to distribute dividends or interest on equity (JCP) in the coming days.



These payouts reflect the companies' and commitment to shareholder returns.



It's important to note that JCP payments are subject to a 15% income tax, while dividend distributions remain tax-free. This distinction can significantly impact investors' net returns.







The payment schedule for this week is as follows:

Friday, September 13







Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4): Dividends and JCP



Jalles Machado (JALL3): Dividends

Ferbasa (FESA3): JCP



Brazilian law mandates that all companies listed on B3 , the country's stock exchange, distribute earnings to shareholders annually. This requirement stems from the Dividend Law of 1976 (Law 6.404).Investors should consider these dividend payments when evaluating their portfolio performance and making investment decisions.Regular dividend distributions can provide a steady income stream and indicate a company's financial stability.As the Brazilian market continues to evolve, these dividend payouts serve as a reminder of the potential benefits of investing in established companies.Shareholders should stay informed about upcoming distributions to maximize their investment returns.Petrobras Leads Dividend Payouts: Three Companies Reward Shareholders This Week