Selic Rate Hike: Three Vulnerable Sectors in Brazil's Stock Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil's dynamic market, three sectors are experiencing significant headwinds as interest rates climb.



Education, paper and cellulose, and companies are facing unique challenges in this evolving economic environment.

Education Sector

The education sector is grappling with skepticism in 2024. Cogn (COGN3) and Yduqs (YDUQ3) have seen their stock prices plummet by 55.65% and 48.99% respectively.



These companies, heavily reliant on financing, are particularly vulnerable to rising interest rates.



Increasing competition and the need for technological investments are squeezing profit margins. However, some companies are taking proactive measures:







Ser Educacional (SEER3) and Cogna are repurchasing shares and increasing board member participation.

Cruzeiro do Sul and Ânima (ANIM3) have shown improvements in their leverage levels.







Suzano's stock has declined by 1.2% in 2024.

Klabin has seen an 11% increase in the same period.







EzTec (EZTC3)



Cyrela (CYRE3)

Direcional (DIRR3)



Despite these efforts, analysts advise caution while the monetary environment remains restrictive.Paper and Cellulose IndustryThe paper and cellulose sector, represented by Suzano (SUZB3), Klabin (KLBN11), and Irani (RANI3), presents a mixed picture:Analysts view Suzano as the top choice due to its lower production costs. However, China's economic slowdown could impact the sector's performance, as the country is a significant consumer of cellulose.Construction CompaniesConstruction firms, traditionally vulnerable during monetary tightening cycles, are adapting to higher interest rates.They are cutting costs to maintain margins in challenging times. Some companies stand out:These firms are positioned to benefit from potential long-term macroeconomic improvements, such as better credit conditions.While challenges persist, including leveraged balance sheets and unfavorable market cycles, some analysts see potential for long-term growth in this sector.Selic Rate Hike: Three Vulnerable Sectors in Brazil's Stock Market