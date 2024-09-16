(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Alternative Lending market Business and investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Australia remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 17.4% during 2024-2028. The alternative lending market in Australia is set to increase from US$4.68 billion in 2023 to reach US$11.26 billion by 2028.
The Australian alternative lending sector is rapidly evolving, marked by innovative products, strategic partnerships, and significant mergers. Increased SME adoption and regulatory changes, including proposed BNPL legislation and enhanced governance standards, underscore a shift towards more flexible, accessible, and regulated financial solutions. This growth reflects a dynamic shift away from traditional banking, aiming to better meet the needs of businesses and consumers in an evolving financial landscape.
Growth in the Alternative Lending Sector
The alternative lending sector in Australia has grown significantly, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking faster and more flexible financing options as traditional banks tighten their lending criteria. This trend is expected to continue, with increasing awareness of non-bank lending solutions and a growing reliance on brokers to facilitate access to these funds.
Key Developments in the Alternative Lending Sector
Product Launches and Innovations
Prospa introduced its Line of Credit product, which offers businesses flexible access to funds ranging from $2,000 to $25,000, allowing them to pay interest only on the amount they utilize. Additionally, Prospa launched Prospa Pay, a buy now, pay later solution tailored for SMEs, facilitating easier payment options for their customers. Moula also made strides with its new Moula Pay product, designed to enable businesses to offer BNPL options for B2B transactions, thus expanding their financing capabilities. These launches reflect a growing trend towards providing more adaptable and accessible financial solutions in the Australian market.
Strategic Partnerships
The Alternative Lending sector in Australia has witnessed several key partnerships aimed at enhancing service offerings and expanding market reach. One notable collaboration is between Prospa and Xero, which integrated Prospa's lending solutions into Xero's accounting platform. This partnership enables small businesses using Xero to access Prospa's financing options directly, streamlining the application process and improving accessibility to funds. Another significant partnership is between Moula and Suncorp, where Moula's technology was leveraged to give Suncorp's business customers quicker access to financing. This collaboration aims to enhance the lending experience for SMEs by offering faster approvals and tailored financial solutions.
Mergers and Acquisitions
One significant development was the acquisition of Lendi Group by Domain Holdings Australia. This merger, finalized in early 2024, allowed Domain to enhance its digital mortgage offerings and expand its footprint in the alternative lending space, particularly in the online home loan sector.
Regulatory Changes
One significant initiative is the proposed legislative reform regarding Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) arrangements. The Australian Government has introduced draft legislation to amend the National Consumer Credit Protection Act to bring BNPL services under the existing regulatory framework for credit products. This move is intended to ensure that BNPL offerings are regulated in a manner that is flexible and proportionate to the risks of consumer harm, reflecting a growing recognition of the need for consumer protection in this rapidly expanding market.
Additionally, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) have released guidance related to the Financial Accountability Regime. This framework is designed to enhance the accountability of financial institutions, including non-bank lenders, by imposing stricter governance and risk management standards. The guidance aims to improve the overall stability of the financial system while addressing potential risks associated with non-bank lending activities.
These regulatory changes indicate a proactive approach by Australian authorities to monitor and manage the evolving landscape of alternative lending, ensuring that consumers and the financial system are adequately protected as the sector grows.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Alternative Lending industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of Alternative Lending market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
It breaks down market opportunity by type of payment instrument, loan types, and consumer behavior. In addition, it provides a snapshot of marketing objective and industry spend dynamics in Australia. KPIs in both value and share term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of Alternative Lending industry in Australia through 125 tables and 150 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.
Australia Economic Indicators
Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices Population Unbanked Population Unemployment Rate Loan Default Rate
Australia Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast
Transaction Value Average Transaction Value Transaction Volume
Australia Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User
End User - Business End User - Consumer
Australia Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models
P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending P2P Marketplace Business Lending P2P Marketplace Property Lending Balance Sheet Consumer Lending Balance Sheet Business Lending Balance Sheet Property Lending Invoice Trading Debt Based Securities Equity Based Crowd Funding Real Estate Crowd funding
Australia Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value
Cash Cheques Credit Transfer Direct Debits Debit Card Credit Card E- Money
Australia Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding
Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding
Australia Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types
B2C Loans Personal Loan Payroll Advance Home Improvement Education/Student Loans Point of Sale Auto Loans Medical Loans B2B Loans Lines of Credit Merchant Cash Advance Invoice Factoring Revenue Financing
Australia Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
