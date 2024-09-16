KBLT Congress Uncovers Saudi Travelers' Evolving Preferences For Business And Luxury Travel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sidh NC, Director, QnA International

Saudi Arabia's booming outbound Business & Luxury Landscape revealed

- Sidh NC, Director, QnA InternationalRIYADH, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Based in Dubai, QnA International, the organizers of The Kingdom Business and Luxury Travel (KBLT) Congress, will host the 3rd Annual Kingdom Business & Luxury Travel Congress on September 25-26, 2024, at Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention. This is an exclusive event designed to 'Connect the World to Saudi Arabian Travelers' and will shape the future of outbound luxury and business travel from the Kingdom.With Saudi Arabia's outbound travel market expected to exceed $43 billion by 2025* The KBLT Congress will play a key role in linking global travel suppliers-such as tourism boards, luxury hotels, resorts, airlines, and cruise liners-with top decision-makers in Saudi Arabia's corporate, business, and luxury travel sectors. Research by Seera Group** confirms travelers from Saudi Arabia have high standards; the travel industry standards; the travel industry in the kingdom, including the hard-to-find decision-makers from Ministries, Private Offices, Outbound Travel Agencies, Corporates & High Net Worth Individuals, will attend KBLT 2024 to meet these requirements.Looking at the ever-evolving trends of Saudi travelers, Saudi travel companies have been on the constant lookout for unique experiences. City of Dreams Mediterranean Costandinos Christofi, Senior Sales Manager - Leisure, said,“We recognize that the sentiment of a Saudi traveler is to create long-lasting memories built from experiences and exposure to the culture and heritage of the destination they select. Travelers from the GCC region are also looking for destinations that respect their cultural values and dietary needs.”He added,“Data shows that Saudi travelers have last-minute booking tendencies with reservations as late as the same week of travel, we also see from discussions with Tour Operators and Travel professionals that their clients are exploring more unique destinations over the summer months while trying to escape the summer heat. The spending habits of a Saudi traveler are also typically higher than a European traveler as they will prefer to indulge in high-quality accommodation and amenities. As a newly developed property City of Dreams Mediterranean adapts to the needs of these travelers by offering the highest quality accommodation, gourmet dining options, music concerts, and family-friendly facilities for the discerning traveler while being only minutes away from the cosmopolitan core of Limassol.”Festim Hasanaj, Co-Founder of Destination Complete reaffirmed these opinions,“We understand the specific needs of the Saudi traveler, related to their religion and culture, and activate programs and services accordingly to ensure the best outcome when visiting our region. We are seeing a more open mind to discover new destinations, especially colder regions. Northern Lights are also becoming increasingly more popular. We work closely with our partners in identifying opportunities to tap into this growing demand while ensuring that all facilities and services are appropriate for the Saudi traveler. As we believe the Saudi travelers are adapting and understanding the difference between our region's properties when it comes to simplicity vs. opulence, we make sure to provide the elevated luxury element within Scandinavian simplicity.”Highlighting travelers' growing interest in exploring the pristine Georgian landscape, Natali Oniani, Business Development Junior Coordinator from the Georgian National Tourism Administration, pointed out,“There is a notable shift towards destinations that offer unique experiences, cultural richness, and exclusivity. Saudi travelers are increasingly drawn to locations that provide not just luxury, but also personalized and immersive experiences. This includes a growing interest in nature-based tourism, wellness retreats, and destinations that offer privacy and high-end amenities. Another emerging trend is the increased focus on sustainable and eco-friendly travel. Saudi travelers, especially younger generations, are becoming more conscious of their environmental impact and are seeking out destinations that prioritize sustainability. By staying attuned to these evolving trends, Georgia is not only meeting the current demands of Saudi travelers but also positioning itself as a preferred destination for those seeking a blend of luxury, culture, and nature.”Talking about the spending habits, she added,“In terms of spending habits, there is a clear move towards higher spending on premium experiences and services. This includes luxury accommodations, bespoke travel experiences, and exclusive tours. Saudi travelers are willing to invest more in destinations that offer a unique blend of comfort, cultural authenticity, and personalized service.”Highlighting the very critical aspect of safety during travel, Jiman Jung, Regional Director of the Korea National Tourism Organization, said,“Saudi travelers prioritize safety and security, availability of halal food, modern downtowns, plush malls, theme parks, etc. In short, they prefer destinations that are 100% family-oriented where children can learn something, ladies carry on with shopping and men feel secure leaving their families behind. Korea meets all these requirements. We are noticing a 100% growth in arrivals from Saudi to Korea attributed partly to the availability of direct flights to Korea, visa-free arrival, a strong following for Korean music and drama, Gen Z, and millennials' obsession with visiting a tech-savvy country.”Sidh NC, Director, QnA International, concludes,“Outbound business travel from the Kingdom skyrocketed by 38% between 2022 and 2023 and as per several reports and Saudi outbound tourism market is expected to be more than US$43 billion by the end of 2025. Travel & Tourism now inject $80 billion annually into Saudi Arabia's booming economy. Saudi luxury travel is expanding at 25% annually, drawing global interest. All these impressive statistics only strengthen our confidence to host the third of KBLT Congress in Saudi Arabia. Looking at the enthusiasm of participants, we can say with confidence that the tourism connoisseurs of Saudi are in for a great treat as this platform is set to offer them some pristine travel avenues that they have been looking to explore and create lasting memories.”**Saudi tourism sector decoded in comprehensive trend report by SkiftX & Seera Group - Seera*Seera-Skift-ReportKBLT Congress – Kingdom Business Luxury Travel Congress

