Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading

The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Growth market with effect from 08.00 today, 16/09/2024:
Marula mining PLC
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: MARU
ISIN: GB00BNBS4S95
