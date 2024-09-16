HKTB To Stage Its First-Ever Mid-Autumn Festival-Themed Drone Show

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hong Kong This year's Mid-Autumn Festival features an impressive lineup of events, surpassing those of previous years. The classic Fire Dragon Dance has undergone an upgrade by expanding the performance zone and introducing a live broadcast area in Victoria Park for three consecutive nights (16 to 18

September), engaging more visitors and locals to feel the boundless vibrancy of the traditional festival.

On the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival (17 September), the festive experience will be further elevated by the debut of the Hong Kong Board's (HKTB) first Mid-Autumn Festival-themed drone show, featuring thousands of drones weaving together several stunning scenes to convey festive blessings.



The Hong Kong Tourism Board announces its first-ever Mid-Autumn Festival-themed drone show and Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance festivities





Expanded Performance Zone and Light Arts Elements at the Classic Fire Dragon Dance Extravaganza

The Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance, fully supported by the HKTB, will extend its performing route this year from Wun Sha Street to Tung Lo Wan Road. Designated performance zones have also been added to accommodate a larger on-site audience, allowing them to experience the vibrant charm of the classic Fire Dragon Dance in person. There will also be a live broadcast of the Fire Dragon Dance in Victoria Park for three consecutive nights (16 to 18 September), bringing boundless festive vibrancy to the audience in real time.









This year's extravaganza showcases a harmonious blend of modernity and tradition. Approximately

100 children will showcase their dedication by waving a fire dragon illuminated by around 10,000 LED

lights, reinterpreting the traditional festive culture in a contemporary form. This dazzling little fire dragon will appear alongside the century-old classic fire dragon, symbolising the passing on of cultural heritage to the next generation. For the first time, the event will feature a variety of action-packed performances, including rope skipping and a fluorescent nunchaku show, injecting youthful vitality into the traditional festive celebration. Visitors can also explore the nearby Moreton Terrace Temporary

Playground to capture photos with a four-metre-wide illuminated installation of a full moon. Gather with your friends and family for a heartwarming reunion under the moon!





HKTB's First Mid-Autumn Drone Show Reinterprets Traditions in a Novel Way



On the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival (17 September), the HKTB will present its first Mid-Autumn-themed drone show at the Wan Chai waterfront. A charming Jade Rabbit will grace the sky above Victoria Harbour, inviting the audience to partake in traditional Mid-Autumn Festival activities,

including admiring the moon and sipping tea while enjoying the breathtaking skyline. The event will also feature lantern displays and fire dragon performances in the sky, complementing the classic fire dragon scene in Tai Hang and sending warm wishes for the Mid-Autumn Festival. Spectators should also pay special attention, as the Jade Rabbit will introduce a surprise guest to celebrate the festival with both visitors and locals.







Highlights of the Mid-Autumn Festival drone show:





The auspicious Jade Rabbit leaps over the

“ Mooncake Staircase ”, extending warm greetings to all.

Join the Jade Rabbit for a festive mooncake and admire the moon together.

A traditional rabbit lantern glows brightly over Victoria Harbour as we celebrate the

Mid-Autumn Festival together. A shining dragon's pearl guides the fire dragons to soar majestically over Victoria

Harbour.





City-wide Mid-Autumn Festival Decor Fills the City with Festive Ambience

During the festival, the HKTB will arrange various photo-worthy festive installations in Tai Hang,

such as the head of the fire dragon, the dragon's pearl and an LED-lit fa pai for the public to enjoy festive photo shoots. In addition, two illuminating Bright Ring Trams will be adorned with vibrant fire dragons as they travel across Hong Kong Island. Tourist hotspots, such as the Central-Mid-Levels Escalators,

MTR digital displays, and HKTB's visitor centres at the airport and Kowloon, will also be decorated with fire dragon elements. The“ fire dragons ” leaping through streets and alleys will exude a festive ambience and radiate joy around town.







HKTB has also launched a promotional video about the Fire Dragon Dance in Hong Kong-comic style to tell the authentic making-of story of the Fire Dragon and the spirits of the tradition on its social platform. From planning the event, building the fire dragon and spinning the dragon's pearl, to distributing incense sticks and the tea-serving ritual, the video meticulously recreates this intangible cultural heritage of the Tai Hang community, including the Lin Fa Temple, where the fire dragon comes to life with its eyes dotted, and Wun Sha Street, where the Dance takes place, telling the compelling cultural story of this unique Hong Kong tradition.





In addition to the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance, various locations in the city, such as Victoria Park,

the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui, Tsing Yi Park, Jao Tsung-I Academy in Mei Foo, the

Wong Tai Sin Temple and Lee Tung Avenue in Wan Chai will stage various lantern carnivals. Details of the Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations can be found on the HKTB website webpage on

DiscoverHongKong. Enjoy a heart-warming holiday together with your friends and family!







2024 Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance

16 September (Mon): 7:30 – 10:30 pm



17 September (Tue): 7:30 – 11:30 pm*



18 September (Wed): 7:30 – 10:30 pm

(*The Fire Dragon Dance will take place in Victoria Park starting at around 10:30 pm)





Highlights



The classic Fire Dragon and LED Fire Dragon dance together will showcase a mix

of tradition and modernity

Various photo-worthy installations will be available: e.g. an illuminated moon

. Neon nunchaku and rope-skipping performances will add to the vibes





Location:



Wun Sha Street, Tung Lo Wan Road, and the vicinity





HKTB Mid-Autumn Festival Drone Show

17 September (Tuesday) - 8 pm (about 10 minutes)





Location:

Wan Chai Temporary Promenade / Wan Chai HarbourChill and Water Sports and

Recreation Precinct





Theme:



Mid-Autumn Festival (with rabbits, lanterns, mooncakes and other festive images);

the show will also feature a fire dragon in the sky for the first time to echo the Tai

Hang Fire Dragon Dance





Vantage Points:

Wan Chai HarbourChill and Water Sports and Recreation Precinct (Note: Viewing of the performance will be hindered in some locations along the

Wan Chai harbourfront. The performance cannot be viewed from the Kowloon

side. )





