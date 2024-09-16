Order Management Software Market Report 2024: The Advancement Of Enterprise Order Management Software For Unified Commerce

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Order Management Software Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Retailers are racing to compete with and Walmart. Retail disruptions, record inflation and a looming global recession are greatly challenging retailers after multiple years of growth.

Companies must get to a single version of the truth about customers so that they can be profitable in all channels. They must turn their stores into a competitive advantage and they must be able to fulfill orders from anywhere. To do so they are investing in one Enterprise Order Management system. The Enterprise Order Management Software system is the core for retail going forward. Having that single order management system that allows for shipping from the warehouse, pick up at the store, or simply traditional store fulfilment is key to not only surviving but thriving in the future.

This study reviews the trends and barriers around reaching this goal of a single order management system, the painful process of removing silos, and the goal of using stores and their locations as their competitive advantage. This research looks at the top vendors in this area, the size of the market and the positioning of those vendors. It is designed for retailers and vendors that are looking to move to the central order management process.

One of the most exciting developments that retailers are currently embracing is Unified Commerce. Unified Commerce is defined as the holistic technology stack that provides one version of the truth for data pertaining to customers, products, pricing and sourcing, that in turn enables the procurement, sale and delivery of merchandise independent of channel. Those solutions that fit within the Unified Commerce umbrella are showing extremely healthy adoption moving forward across a broad range of retail segments and tiers. In retailer discussions the main reasons given include cost savings and a more seamless data flow (for both the retailer and the consumer).

The most successful retailers embraced the concept of Unified Commerce wholeheartedly before the COVID pandemic and enjoyed the benefits once consumers moved quickly to multichannel shopping. The foundation for a successful Unified Commerce strategy is a highly capable and configurable enterprise order management system (EOM) that is able to look at orders independent of the originating order channel.

EOM is linked with the five key technology pillars consisting of Store/POS, E-Commerce, Sales/Marketing/CRM, Merchandising/SCM and BI/Analytics. OMS will be the natural extension of key Point-of-Sale (POS) functionality such as enterprise inventory visibility, ordering from other stores, return of online purchases, ship from store, order online from the POS, click and collect, and store-to-store transfer. The broad functionality required by OMS is extended even further when one considers the additional permutations for ordering and return brought by online and phone/catalog sales.

Introduction and Key Definitions

Retail OMS Market Overview

Trends, Drivers and Barriers

Artificial Intelligence and OMS

Vendor Positioning Maps OMS Vendor Differentiators

