Community Unites In Unanimous Support For Dr. Assad Mujtaba At Clifton, NJ Unity Dinner

Community & Leaders pledge support to Dr. Assad Mujtaba

CORONA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a remarkable display of unity and solidarity, a unity dinner was held today in Clifton, New Jersey, under the leadership of Muslims for America. The clear goal of the event was to demonstrate the unanimous support of the community for Dr. Assad Mujtaba, the Republican candidate for Commissioner of Passaic County. The event brought together prominent community leaders and Republican Party figures, underscoring the widespread backing for Dr. Mujtaba and his candidacy.The dinner, hosted by leaders including Umar Choudhry, Shahid Anwar, Asad Judeh, Omar Ibrahim, Ghassan Huzien, Muhammad Zakaria, and Khalid Ataullah, honored several key Republican candidates. New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli, U.S. Congress candidate Billy Prempeh, Sheriff candidate Marla Saracino, and Commissioner candidates Nick Gallo and Willi Cytowicz were in attendance. Republican Party leaders Peter Murphy, Chair for Passaic County, and Bob Calcagno, Chair for Clifton, were also recognized and applauded for their efforts in fostering this unity.The gathering drew strong participation from the Pakistani American community, led by Dr. Jabeen Ahmed and Mr. Fahmi, President of the Islamic Center of Passaic County; the Bangladeshi American community, led by Mr. Shahid Anwar; and the American Muslim community, represented by Mr. Kareem Masarani, Board Member of Islamic Schools, and Mr. Oz, President of the Turkish Mosque and Imam of Clifton Mosque.The primary focus of the evening was the unwavering support for Dr. Assad Mujtaba. Community leaders from various backgrounds pledged their full backing for his campaign, highlighting their collective belief in his vision for Passaic County. The event served as a powerful reminder of the unity within these diverse groups, all coming together with one purpose: to ensure Dr. Mujtaba's election as Commissioner.In his remarks, Dr. Mujtaba emphasized the crucial role of community involvement in the political process. He urged attendees to actively participate in the upcoming election to make their voices heard. Gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli and Passaic County Chair Peter Murphy echoed these sentiments, calling for continued community integration into the broader American political system.As the evening concluded, leaders including Mr. Fehmi, Mr. Kareem Masarani, Mr. Oz, and Mr. Shahid Anwar reaffirmed their unanimous support for Dr. Assad Mujtaba, promising to rally their communities in full force to support his candidacy.This event, widely attended and marked by a shared sense of purpose, highlighted the community's collective strength and commitment to electing Dr. Assad Mujtaba as Passaic County Commissioner and his entire team.

