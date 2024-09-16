Copenhagen, 16 September 2024

No. 45/2024

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, announced on 22 February 2024 a new share buyback programme, see company announcement no. 4/2024. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Through the programme, ISS wishes to redistribute excess cash to shareholders. The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to (i) reduce the share capital and (ii) meet obligations arising from ISS' share-based incentive programmes.

Under the programme, ISS will repurchase shares for a maximum consideration of DKK 1.25 billion from 22 February 2024 to 19 February 2025 at the latest, both days inclusive. The second tranche of the programme of up to DKK 750 million commenced on 13 August 2024 and complete no later than 19 February 2025.

The following transactions have been made under the programme: