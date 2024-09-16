'Chak De India' Fame Tanya Abrol Reveals Sweet Coincidence On Being Part Of 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) The 'Chak De! India' fame Tanya Abrol, who has been roped in by the makers to play Laali in 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' shared a sweet coincidence of saying yes to the show.

Tanya played the character of Balbir Kaur in Shah Rukh Khan's sports 'Chak De India'. She's now playing the character of Laali in 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' which is one of the songs from 'Chak De India'.

Currently shooting in Punjab, Tanya shared: "For me the title is the line of the song from my debut film. How could I not do this show? Laali is a very unconventional character and the perfect tadka to bring in the story. I felt I am the perfect cast for it and felt motivated to do it."

Laali is someone who keeps doing video calls to check on her husband. Does Tanya follow her footsteps?

"I am all for video calls. But my husband hates video calls. My parents and brother video call me almost everyday. And he says 'I don't know what changes in 24 hours that you have to look at each other's faces'. Slowly I am bringing him to the other side trying to normalise video calls. I doubt it would happen though," she said.

Tanya who has been part of shows like 'Best of Luck Nikki' and 'Palampur Express' also shared the difference she has noticed on Indian television.

She said: "Without mincing words I must say the time was different. The popularity of shows was many times more. There was an era where TV was on top, number one for entertainment. Now with the OTT platforms and many more options available I do think it's not the same."

"I think this is a transition period for the TV industry and with more shows like 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' it will gain that momentum again. It's very refreshing and quirky. Best part is that it's being shot near Chandigarh which brings in a real flavor," she added.

The show stars Amandeep Sidhu in the lead role as Bani.

Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under their banner Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited, it also stars Bhaweeka Chaudhary as Lavanya, Shefali Rana as Poonam Khanna, Raman Dhagga as Satish Arora, Swati Tarar as Charan, Aasim Khan as Cherry, Sooraj Thappar as Bishan, Mansi Sharma as Shilpa, Lokesh Batta as Gaurav, Gurnoor Sodhi as Minti and Aman Sutdhar as Balwant, among others.

'Badall Pe Paon Hai' airs on Sony SAB.