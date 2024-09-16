India's 1St Vande Metro Renamed As Namo Bharat Rapid Rail. Know Train Timings, Stops And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India's 1st Vande Metro services to be renamed as 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail'. Prime Narendra Modi will flag off India's first Vande Bharat Metro or 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail' between Bhuj and Ahmedabad today i.e. September 16. The service will be flagged off from the Bhuj railway station at 4:15 pm virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be present in Ahmedabad, Railway spokesperson said as reported by PTI.

1. The Ahmedabad-Bhuj Vande Metro service will stop at nine stations and cover the 360-kilometre distance in 5 hours and 45 minutes at a top speed of 110 kilometres per hour.

2. Train No 94801 Ahmedabad-Bhuj Vande Metro will depart from Ahmedabad at 5:30 pm every day except Saturday and reach Bhuj at 11:10 pm on the same day. This will run with effect from 17 September, 2024

3. Train No. 94802 Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro will depart from Bhuj at 05.05 am every day except on Sunday and reach Ahmedabad at 10:50 am on the same day and will run from 18th September.

4. Train will halt at Sabarmati, Chandiodiya, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Halvad, Samakhiali, Bhachau, Gandhidham and Anjar stations in both directions.

5. The Rapid Rail aims to enhance intercity connectivity and the regular service will start on September 17 from Ahmedabad. The total journey will cost ₹455.

6. Featuring 12 coaches with seating for 1,150 passengers, the Rapid Rail offers a host of innovative features, according to the Railway Ministry. "With ergonomically designed seats, fully air-conditioned cabins and modular interiors, it definitely proves to be superior to other metros."

Apart from the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, Prime Minister will also flag off Vande Bharat express trains on several routes including Kolhapur-Pune, Pune-Hubballi, Nagpur-Secunderabad, Agra Cantt to Banaras, and Durg to Visakhapatnam.