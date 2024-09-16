Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerje Invites Junior Doctors At Her Residence Today Top Updates

( MENAFN - Live Mint) West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee has invited delegation of junior doctors today at 5 pm at her official residence. The meeting is set to address concerns surrounding the recent rape-murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, news agency ANI reported.

