Trump Says 'I Hate Taylor Swift' After Her Endorsement Of Harris

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Donald Trump, the candidate for the U.S. presidential election, wrote in a post on the Truth Social network:“I hate Taylor Swift.”

The famous American Swift has announced her support for Kamala Harris, Trump's rival in the election.

Following last week's debate between and Harris, Swift informed her 284 million Instagram followers that she intends to vote for Harris in the U.S. election.

Trump, who has 7.71 million followers on Truth Social, initially ignored Swift's support for Harris and said he had no interest in the American pop music star.

Since Swift announced her support for Kamala Harris, various news and social media platforms have been covering and producing content about the story. This endorsement has been so significant that it feels as though a major political or religious leader has endorsed Harris.

Taylor Swift began her career as a singer in the early 2000s but quickly became an influential and important figure. Within 10 years, she became one of the world's best-selling artists, rising so rapidly that by 2018, she was recognized as the most successful and popular American singer.

Previously, Trump had posted a fake photo of Swift on his Truth Social account, in which she appeared to ask her fans to vote for Trump.

Swift's post supporting Harris received over 9 million likes on Instagram.

Democrats hope this type of endorsement will tip the scales in favour of their candidate in the upcoming election when the polling gap between Trump and Harris is narrow.

